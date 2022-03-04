Global Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market ($ 34.8 Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 17.1% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market is changing the face of the medicinal treatment and therapeutics. The major factors driving the autologous cell therapy products is the increasing number of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. This is owing to the rising population of cities and unhealthy lifestyle. Major manufacturing companies are funding in Research and Development (R&D) institutes and organisations for developing drugs for autologous cell therapy products. This are some of the driving factors which are expected to generate revenue for Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market in near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market by Source (Bone Marrow, Epidermis), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Research Centers), by Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Wound Healing, Orthopedic), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 10.54 Billion in 2021. The Global Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market size is anticipated to reach USD 34.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The report on Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Rise in the Population Suffering from Chronic Diseases to flourish market

The rising number of people encountering severe conditions has initiated a requirement for autologous cell therapy. This treatment is considered to have moderate risk of complications and hence when compared to other treatments proves to be a better solution. As a consequence of growing population in cities and modern lifestyle, outbreak of various diseases is observed. Majority of the population is suffering from diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, and others. Recent study shows that around 30 million Americans are facing heart diseases every year and 45% of them result in fatality. Autologous cell therapy technology has shown extraordinary results in recent years, this includes faster treatment, lower risks of side effects, healthier treatment, and many other benefits. These are some of the features of autologous cell therapy which is driving the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market.

High Cost and Lower Treatment Facilities is expected to hinder the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market

Autologous cell therapies are a growing area of interest for the treatment of a number of treatments for neurological, cardiovascular, arthritis and various other diseases which are refractory to other more conventional drug therapies. The biggest disadvantages of the autologous cell therapy treatment are its high cost and fewer healthcare facilities for treatment. The cost for autologous cell therapies is higher owing to its management of patient’s hospital setting, manufacture of the agents used to activate the cells, logistics, and risk analysis. These make the therapy costly and hence to some extent might hinder the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market Growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced manufacturing activities further affected the demand for autologous cell therapy products across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market in North America

North America garnered high revenue share owing to high adoption of autologous cell therapy technology and increase in adoption toward advanced healthcare technology products. This is a major factor to drive the growth of the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market forecast in this region. Moreover, many patients in the region are inclining toward adopting autologous cell therapy helping them to recover faster and proving to be a better treatment for curing diseases.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established autologous cell therapy facilities. This region contributes to have major research institutes and R&D facilities which are further fuelling the growth of the market. A large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

For instance, in December 13, 2021 — Novartis announced the introduction of T-Charge, the company’s next-generation CAR-T platform that will serve as the foundation for various new investigational CAR-T cell therapies in the Novartis pipeline. The T-Charge platform preserves T cell stemness, the ability to self-renew and mature, which results in a product containing greater proliferative potential and fewer exhausted T cells. With T-Charge, CAR-T cell expansion occurs primarily within a patient’s body, eliminating the need for an extended culture time outside of the body. These unique characteristics of the T-Charge platform may lead to better and more durable responses, improved long-term outcomes and a reduced risk of severe adverse events.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market by Source (Bone Marrow, Epidermis), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Research Centers), by Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Wound Healing, Orthopedic), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

List of Prominent Players in the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market:

Vericel Corporation (US)

Pharmicell Co. Inc (South Korea)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L (Italy)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Opexa Therapeutics (US)



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 34.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17.1% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Source



• Bone Marrow



• Epidermis



End User



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Centers



• Research Centers



Application



• Cancer



• Neurodegenerative Diseases



• Wound Healing



• Orthopedic



• CVD



• Autoimmune Diseases



Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

