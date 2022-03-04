Global IoT in Agriculture Market Report 2022: Increasing Market Opportunities in Developing Countries & Favorable Government Initiatives to Support IoT in Agriculture

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Agriculture Market: Focus on System, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in agriculture market was valued at $21.99 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% and reach $35.55 billion by 2026.

With the recent advancements in the industry, a transformation is expected to be witnessed as more and more companies are enhancing their product portfolio by introducing data acquisition, agricultural robotics, and analytic services.

IoT in Agriculture

Internet of Things (IoT) is a term which refers to the connection of devices to the internet that allows the generation and transfer of massive amounts of data. IoT creates a virtuous cycle that can generate even more precise and tailored products, pushing the boundaries, which helps in digitalization for agriculture.

IoT enables devices entrenched with sensors to connect and interact with each other by using the internet. In the agriculture sector, various devices can be remotely monitored and controlled in real-time, including anything from sheds, tractors, pumps, and weather stations, and computers.

IoT enables one to monitor farm conditions and infrastructure remotely which helps reduce time on field, labor efforts, and investment capital among others allowing the farmers to focus on other things.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on almost all major industries throughout the world, including the agricultural industry. The pandemic has led to economic instability throughout the world, and the GDP for all countries declined in 2020. The pandemic's potential impact on the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased the traction of sensing technology in the agricultural sector.

Market Segmentation

IoT in Agriculture Market by System Type

The IoT in agriculture market (by systems) was dominated by sensing systems which generated a revenue of $6.72 billion in 2021. Sensor technology constitutes one of the most crucial parts of the development of IoT solutions.

These sensor developments aid in the measurement of various production factors such as soil moisture, nutrients in the soil, weed density, and solar radiation.

IoT in Agriculture Market by Application

The IoT in agriculture market (by application) was dominated by the precision crop farming application area, which generated a revenue of $8.60 billion in 2021. The gradual adoption of smartphones, access to high-speed internet, availability of affordable and reliable satellites for positioning and imagery, and technological advancements in farming equipment have led to the high prevalence and popularity of precision crop farming techniques and equipment.

IoT in Agriculture Market by Region

North America was estimated to hold the highest share of about 35.7% in 2021, thereby accounting for a value of $7.84 billion in the same year. The highest contributing country in the North America IoT in agriculture market is the U.S. due to the prevalence of advanced technology and its implications in the farming sector to increase production.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key players operating in the global IoT in agriculture market analyzed and profiled in the study involve companies that provide the required technology for deployment in the agriculture industry. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global IoT in agriculture market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Recent Developments in IoT in Agriculture Market

In June 2021, Bosch and BASF partnered to expand business in smart farming technologies.

In July 2021, John Deere and Ericson, Brazil partnered to provide mobile IoT solutions in the agricultural sector.

In August 2021, John Deere acquired Bear Flag Robotics for technology service solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Emerging Trends in Global IoT in Agriculture Market

1.1.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Agricultural Industry

1.1.2.2 Securing the Agriculture Value Chain with Blockchain Technology

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Government Initiatives

1.1.3.2 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.3 Regulatory Bodies

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.3.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.3.2 Patent Analysis (by Inventor Type)

1.3.2.1 Patents Analysis (by Patent Office)

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Business Drivers

1.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Global Food Production

1.4.1.2 Surging Use of Advanced Technologies in Agriculture

1.4.1.3 Emerging Complexities in Data-Driven Farming

1.4.1.4 Decreasing Workforce in Agricultural Sector

1.4.2 Business Challenges

1.4.2.1 Lack of Proper Internet and Network Connectivity

1.4.2.2 Cyber and Online Data Security

1.4.2.3 Huge Setup and Subscription Costs

1.4.2.4 Reluctance to Adopt and Lack of Technical Awareness

1.4.3 Business Strategies

1.4.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.4.3.2 Market Developments

1.4.3.3 Other Strategies

1.4.4 Corporate Strategies

1.4.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.4.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.4.5 Business Opportunities

1.4.5.1 Growing Trend of Agriculture Service Economy

1.4.5.2 Increasing Investments in Agricultural Technology Sector

1.4.5.3 Increasing Market Opportunities in Developing Countries

1.4.5.4 Favorable Government Initiatives to Support IoT in Agriculture

1.4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global IoT in Agriculture Market

2 Application

2.1 Global IoT in Agriculture Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Precision Crop Farming

2.1.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management

2.1.3 Indoor Farming

2.1.4 Aquaculture

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of the Global IoT in Agriculture Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Global IoT in Agriculture Market (by System Type)

3.1.1 Sensing

3.1.2 Communication

3.1.3 Cloud Computing

3.1.4 Data Management System

3.2 Demand Analysis of the Global IoT in Agriculture Market (by System Type)

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market

4.1.1.1 Key IoT in Agriculture Systems Providers Operating in North America

4.1.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.2 Application

4.1.2.1 North America IoT in Agriculture Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2026

4.1.3 Country

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Middle East and Africa

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Precision Crop Farming

5.3 Company Profiles

DEERE & COMPANY

Microsoft Corporation

CNH Industrial NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Agrivi

The Climate Corporation

Granular Inc.

Harvest Croo Robotics, LLC

AeroFarms

OSRAM GmbH

AmHydro

Kalera

Heliospectra AB

Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Connecterra B.V.

DeLaval

Allflex USA Inc.

Boumatic LLC

Aquabyte, Inc.

AKVA Group ASA

Eruvaka Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkda0q

Attachment