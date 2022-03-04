Company Announcement No 06/2022
Staff elected to Sydbank’s Board of Directors
The recent election of staff to the Bank’s Board of Directors resulted in the following four individuals being elected for the coming four-year period:
- Jarl Oxlund (re-elected), Chairman of Sydbank Kreds
- Jørn Krogh Sørensen (re-elected), Credit Consultant
- Carsten Andersen (re-elected), Account Manager, Corporate Clients
- Pia Wrang (new member), Vice President, Private Banking
Tina Haurvig, member of Sydbank Kreds was elected a substitute.
The terms of office of the newly elected employee representatives will take effect following Sydbank’s AGM on 24 March 2022.
