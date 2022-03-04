English Danish

































Company Announcement No 06/2022



Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

4 March 2022

Staff elected to Sydbank’s Board of Directors

The recent election of staff to the Bank’s Board of Directors resulted in the following four individuals being elected for the coming four-year period:

Jarl Oxlund (re-elected), Chairman of Sydbank Kreds

Jørn Krogh Sørensen (re-elected), Credit Consultant

Carsten Andersen (re-elected), Account Manager, Corporate Clients

Pia Wrang (new member), Vice President, Private Banking

Tina Haurvig, member of Sydbank Kreds was elected a substitute.

The terms of office of the newly elected employee representatives will take effect following Sydbank’s AGM on 24 March 2022.

