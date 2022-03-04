Insights on the Wearable Injectors Market Global Market to 2030: Featuring Enable injections, Sensile Medical, Ypsomed and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Injectors Market By Type, Usage, Technology, Mechanism Of Injection, Therapeutic Area and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable injectors market was valued at $5,022.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,518.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Development of advanced wearable injectors and advantages over traditional IV infusion drives the growth of the wearable injector market. In addition, the increase in the adoption of home-based treatments, owing to the impact of COVID-19 propels the growth of the wearable injector market. Wearable injectors can release drugs throughout the set period with specific time intervals, thus they can be used for long term therapy.



The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, kidney diseases, respiratory diseases, and arthritis contributes toward the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death with an estimated 1.5 million deaths directly caused by diabetes in the world. Cancer has become one of the leading cause of death worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society Journal, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020, globally. Rise in geriatric population also contributes toward the growth of the market. Wearable injectors are useful for geriatric patients receiving daily medication, giving them a convenient experience. For instance, as per data by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), in 2019, about 52.76 million people were over the age of 65 in the U.S.



However, some drugs are highly potent and may produce toxic effects such as anti-cancer requires physician monitoring, which limits usability of wearable injectors. In addition, high cost associated with manufacturing of devices in developing and underdeveloped countries also limit growth of the market. Moreover, a single type of wearable injector is not suitable for all drugs, hence manufacturers, while designing a device, focus on specific category of medication, which limits its usage.



The wearable injector market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, technology, mechanism of injection, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into on body (adhesive patch), off body (belt held), and hand held. By usage, it is classified into disposable and semi-reusable. By technology, it is classified into electronic injectors, mechanical injectors, and others. By mechanism of injection, it is categorized as motor driven, spring driven, expanding battery, rotary pump, collapsible reservoir, and pressurized gas. By therapeutic area, it is divided into diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and auto immune disorder. By end user, it is divided into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



By Type

On body

Off body

By Usage

Disposable

Semi-reusable

By Technology

Electronic injectors

Mechanical injectors

Others

By Mechanism of Injection

Motor driven

Spring driven

Expanding battery

Rotary pump

Collapsible reservoir

Pressurized gas

By Therapeutic Area

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular disease

Other

By End User

Clinics

Hospital

Ambulatory surgery centers

Home care setting

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Enable Injections

United Therapeutics (Steadymed therapeutics, inc.)

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Sensile Medical AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, inc.

Becton, Dickinson and company

Buhler motor gmbh

Ypsomed

Eoflow

Amgen

Sorrel Medical

Philips

Shift of healthcare system toward home-based treatment due to COVID-19

Rise in demand for quality and affordable patient care

Advancements in wearable injectors

Low volume of administration and nature of drugs

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders







