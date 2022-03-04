Insights on the Wearable Injectors Market Global Market to 2030: Featuring Enable injections, Sensile Medical, Ypsomed and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Injectors Market By Type, Usage, Technology, Mechanism Of Injection, Therapeutic Area and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable injectors market was valued at $5,022.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,518.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Development of advanced wearable injectors and advantages over traditional IV infusion drives the growth of the wearable injector market. In addition, the increase in the adoption of home-based treatments, owing to the impact of COVID-19 propels the growth of the wearable injector market. Wearable injectors can release drugs throughout the set period with specific time intervals, thus they can be used for long term therapy.
The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, kidney diseases, respiratory diseases, and arthritis contributes toward the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death with an estimated 1.5 million deaths directly caused by diabetes in the world. Cancer has become one of the leading cause of death worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society Journal, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020, globally. Rise in geriatric population also contributes toward the growth of the market. Wearable injectors are useful for geriatric patients receiving daily medication, giving them a convenient experience. For instance, as per data by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), in 2019, about 52.76 million people were over the age of 65 in the U.S.
However, some drugs are highly potent and may produce toxic effects such as anti-cancer requires physician monitoring, which limits usability of wearable injectors. In addition, high cost associated with manufacturing of devices in developing and underdeveloped countries also limit growth of the market. Moreover, a single type of wearable injector is not suitable for all drugs, hence manufacturers, while designing a device, focus on specific category of medication, which limits its usage.
The wearable injector market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, technology, mechanism of injection, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into on body (adhesive patch), off body (belt held), and hand held. By usage, it is classified into disposable and semi-reusable. By technology, it is classified into electronic injectors, mechanical injectors, and others. By mechanism of injection, it is categorized as motor driven, spring driven, expanding battery, rotary pump, collapsible reservoir, and pressurized gas. By therapeutic area, it is divided into diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and auto immune disorder. By end user, it is divided into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
- On body
- Off body
By Usage
- Disposable
- Semi-reusable
By Technology
- Electronic injectors
- Mechanical injectors
- Others
By Mechanism of Injection
- Motor driven
- Spring driven
- Expanding battery
- Rotary pump
- Collapsible reservoir
- Pressurized gas
By Therapeutic Area
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular disease
- Other
By End User
- Clinics
- Hospital
- Ambulatory surgery centers
- Home care setting
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
- Enable Injections
- United Therapeutics (Steadymed therapeutics, inc.)
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Sensile Medical AG
- West Pharmaceutical Services, inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and company
- Buhler motor gmbh
- Ypsomed
- Eoflow
- Amgen
- Sorrel Medical
- Philips
Market dynamics
Drivers
- Shift of healthcare system toward home-based treatment due to COVID-19
- Rise in demand for quality and affordable patient care
- Advancements in wearable injectors
Restraint
- Low volume of administration and nature of drugs
Opportunity
- Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders
