New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241815/?utm_source=GNW

, Webber Naturals, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and Hainan Yangshengtang.



The global vitamin and minerals market is expected to grow from $20.16 billion in 2021 to $21.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $24.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%.



The vitamins and mineral supplements market consists of sales of vitamins and mineral supplements that improve the health and wellness of the population.The sales comprise of revenue generated by the establishments manufacturing vitamins and minerals.



Vitamins and mineral supplements are available without a prescription and come in tablets, powders or liquids and provide sufficient vital nutrients and minerals that preserve or boost an individual’s health.



The main types of vitamins and mineral supplements are multivitamin, single vitamin, multi mineral, single mineral.A multivitamin is a dietary supplement that contains all or most of the vitamins that the body does not produce.



The various distribution channel involved are pharmacies and drug stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets and online channels that are used for energy and weight management, general health, bone and joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, and others.



North America was the largest region in the vitamins and minerals supplements market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining immune system balance, and supplementation with the micronutrients such as vitamins C and D, Zinc and omega fatty acids within recommended upper safety limits is a safe, effective and low-cost strategy to help support optimal immune function in patients fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory tract diseases.



In the case of COVID-19 patients, a variety of high-protein and fibre foods, including cookies, bread and rolls, have been developed by the Indian Research Institute.For example, to improve children’s immunity, dietary supplement company Avida Health has launched a chocolate ball functional food in Singapore.



A nutritional focus on the immune system could help minimize the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other infections. Therefore, the implementation of dietary supplements in the lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



The disruptions in supply chains for the production of supplements are a key factor hampering the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.COVID-19 outbreak has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities.



The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted.The economic crisis due to COVID-19 is also impacting dietary supplements by disrupting distribution networks.



The supplements, which are economically important, have a fragile supply chain and failure in any stage of the supply chain from farms to dealers, haulers and distributors to manufacturers-can disrupt the entire chain.International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) has gathered evidence of major disruptions to livestock production in China, and vegetables and fruits in Ethiopia, whereas Indian news reported a full-blown collapse in the production of dairy products, which is especially worrying the countries where milk and milk products remain key sources of primary nutrients for young children.



Therefore, disruptions in supply chains for nutrient-rich foods are expected to hinder the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



The consumer preference moving towards organic supplements is a key trend in the vitamins and mineral supplement market.There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm.



As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products.Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space.



The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.



In April 2020, American Regent Inc, a US manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary use with manufacturing sites in New York and Ohio, acquired Daiichi Sankyo for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition increases American Regent’s production and provides the opportunity to explore other products to manufacture, allowing the company to continue to find innovative ways of responding to customer needs.



Daiichi Sankyo is a pharmaceutical company with its corporate origin in Japan.



The countries covered in the vitamins and minerals supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241815/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________