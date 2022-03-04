Global Big Data and Analytics Market to 2030 - Featuring Oracle, SAP and IBM Among Others

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data And Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Growth And Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global big data and analytics market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the big data and analytics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The big data and analytics market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider big data and analytics market, and compares it with other markets.

This report describes and explains the big data and analytics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The big data and analytics market reached a value of nearly $73,287.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $73,287.6 million in 2020 to $135,706.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 13.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 and reach $252,361.3 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased internet penetration, government initiatives in developing economies, rising penetration of e-commerce and increased availability of mobile devices



Going forward, increasing smart cities, internet of things (IoT), favorable government initiatives, increase in internet penetration, increasing adoption of 5G networks and the COVID-19 pandemic will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the big data and analytics market in the future include data localization, intense competition, open source software and security challenges.



The big data and analytics market is segmented by analytics tools into dashboard & data visualization, self-service tools, data mining & warehousing, reporting and other analytics tools. The reports market was the largest segment of the big data and analytics market segmented by analytics tools, accounting for 31.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the self-service tools segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the big data and analytics market segmented by analytics tools, at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2020-2025.



The big data and analytics market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise and could. The on -premise market was the largest segment of the big data and analytics market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 69.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the big data and analytics market segmented by deployment mode, at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020-2025.



The big data and analytics market is segmented by end-use industry into BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT and Telecom, government, healthcare, utility, and other end use industries. The other end use industries market was the largest segment of the big data and analytics market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 25.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the big data and analytics market segmented by end-use industry, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2020-2025.



The big data and analytics market is segmented by application into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, transportation analytics and other applications. The risk & credit analytics market was the largest segment of the big data and analytics market segmented by application, accounting for 22.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the customer analytics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the big data and analytics market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2020-2025.



The global big data and analytics market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 58.18% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Microsoft was the largest competitor with 13.20% of the market, followed by Oracle Corporation with 11.91%, SAP SE with 9.90%, IBM Corporation with 7.83%, Salesforce with 4.91%, SAS Institute Inc. with 4.23%, Amazon Web Services with 4.02%, Qlik with 0.82%, Cisco Systems with 0.76%, and Accenture Analytics with 0.61%.



The top opportunities in the big data and analytics market segmented by analytics tools will arise in the data mining & warehousing segment, which will gain $19,561.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by deployment mode will arise in the on-premise segment, which will gain $39,988.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by end-use industry will arise in the other end use industries segment, which will gain $15,099.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the risk & credit analytics segment, which will gain $13,337.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The big data and analytics market size will gain the most in China at $30,525.3 million.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the big data and analytics companies to focus on big data-as-a-service (bdaas), hybrid clouds, investing in edge computing, establish operations in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, partnerships with end-users, increase visibility through websites, leverage social media to maximize reach and focus on industries.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Big Data And Analytics Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Analytics Tools

6.3. Segmentation By Deployment Mode

6.4. Segmentation By End Use Industry

6.5. Segmentation By Application

7. Big Data And Analytics Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Analytics Tools

7.2.1. Dashboard & Data Visualization

7.2.2. Self-Service Tools

7.2.3. Data Mining & Warehousing

7.2.4. Reporting

7.2.5. Other Analytics Tools

7.3. Market Segmentation By Deployment Mode

7.3.1. On-Premise

7.3.2. Cloud

7.4. Market Segmentation By End Use Industry

7.4.1. BFSI

7.4.2. Retail

7.4.3. Manufacturing

7.4.4. IT and Telecom

7.4.5. Government

7.4.6. Healthcare

7.4.7. Utility

7.4.8. Other End-Use Industries

7.5. Market Segmentation By Application

7.5.1. Customer Analytics

7.5.2. Supply Chain Analytics

7.5.3. Marketing Analytics

7.5.4. Pricing Analytics

7.5.5. Spatial Analytics

7.5.6. Workforce Analytics

7.5.7. Risk & Credit Analytics

7.5.8. Transportation Analytics

7.5.9. Other Applications

8. Big Data And Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Rising Demand For Artificial Intelligence Builds Big Data And Needs Strong Analytics Solutions

8.2. Big Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS)

8.3. Increasing Partnerships And Collaborations

8.4. Edge Computing

8.5. Hybrid Clouds

8.6. Use Of XOps

8.7. Blockchain In Big Data And Analytics

8.8. Startups In Big Data And Analytics

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Big Data And Analytics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Data And Analytics Professionals

9.3. Increased Use Of Data Analytics In The Healthcare Industry

9.4. Increased Use Of Data Analytics In The E-Commerce Industry

9.5. Financial Impact

9.6. Future Outlook

10. Global Big Data And Analytics Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025

11. Global Big Data And Analytics Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Big Data And Analytics Market, Segmentation By Analytics Tools, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. Reporting

11.1.2. Data Mining & Warehousing

11.1.3. Self-Service Tools

11.1.4. Dashboard & Data Visualization

11.1.5. Other Analytics Tool

11.2. Global Big Data And Analytics Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mode, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. On-Premise

11.2.2. Cloud

11.3. Global Big Data And Analytics Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3.1. Other End Use Industries

11.3.2. Manufacturing

11.3.3. BFSI

11.3.4. Retail

11.3.5. Government

11.3.6. IT and Telecom

11.3.7. Healthcare

11.3.8. Utility

11.4. Global Big Data And Analytics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.4.1. Risk & Credit Analytics

11.4.2. Transportation Analytics

11.4.3. Spatial Analytics

11.4.4. Pricing Analytics

11.4.5. Other Applications

11.4.6. Customer Analytics

11.4.7. Supply Chain Analytics

11.4.8. Marketing Analytics

11.4.9. Workforce Analytics

12. Big Data And Analytics Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Big Data And Analytics Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Big Data And Analytics Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghahyt

Attachment