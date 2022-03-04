New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241818/?utm_source=GNW

The global HIV drugs market is expected to grow from $31.23 billion in 2021 to $33.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $40.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The HIV drugs market consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection.



The main types of HIV drugs are nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRT’s), non- nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRT’s), protease inhibitors, integrate inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, chemokine receptor inhibitors and others.Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) are structural nucleoside analogues of DNA nucleotides that inhibit HIV-1 RT and viral replication by preventing reverse transcription of the HIV genome.



The drugs are administered through oral and parenteral methods that are used by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.



North America was the largest region in the HIV drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The novel corona virus outbreak has augmented the growth of global HIV drugs market.HIV drugs are repurposed to treat Covid 19 infections.



Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating corona virus infection.



Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market.HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease.



According to WHO, 26 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2020, whereas, 32.7 million people died of AIDS related illness at the end of 2019. The federal government agencies, and various associations across the globe have introduced many initiatives and education campaigns for community awareness to address HIV prevention, treatment, and care.



Side Effects of HIV Drugs have always been a major challenge in antiretroviral therapy.Antiretroviral drugs are used to treat HIV and AIDS as these drugs help lower viral load, control the growth of the virus, boosts the ability to fight infections, prevent HIV transmission to others and help stop or slow down symptoms.



These drugs come with both short-term side effects (diarrhea, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain) and long-term side effects (depression, diabetes, heart disease, insomnia). There are several side effects associated with the therapy, thus impacting the growth of the market.



Antiretroviral drugs market is increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy.Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form.



Example for multiclass combination drugs or single-tablet regimens (STRs), include both NRTIs and NNRTIs: doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Delstrigo).Based on drug class, drugs are segmented into Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Multi-class Combination Products, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) and Others.



Multi-class Combination Products is the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval.According to WHO, around 690 000 people died from HIV in 2019.



Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.



The countries covered in the HIV drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





