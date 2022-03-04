Mama Shiba announces launch of GameFi BEP20 Token on BSC to Help P2P, NFTs Collection Holder Generate BNB

Rome, Italy, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAMA Shiba (MAMA) announces that the company is in process of launching a “Play to Earn" NFT Game that will help the P2P and NFTs collection holder to generate passive income. The game is built on BSC DeFi Ecosystem and has already been valued over a quarter million dollars. The Mama Shiba has already invested over $100k in the development of the P2E game which is currently in the final stages of development and is expected to roll out the final version in the Q2. It is aiming to build a long-term project with the vision that it will be a self-sustainable wallet that will address gaming rewards in more transparent mode by adapting the latest technology and algorithms as it grows.

MAMA Shiba team states that the system has dedicated 20% of the total supply for rewards at any given time. We decided to Lock most of these free tokens in the Pre-Sale period in order to reassure future investors. The idea is to try not to add more tokens than those which are already in circulation, so we must make sure that this wallet remains as much as possible above the 20% expected.

While waiting for the game to be released, 1% of the fees will accumulate in the reward address, this will ensure that when we launch the game, no new tokens will be placed on the market, but the accumulated ones will be used. In this way all new transactions will continue to fill the game Reward address trying to keep it above the dedicated 20%. To create trust, we've implemented an AntiBot System and AntiDump system to avoid dumps after the presale rate. This will ensure a healthy ecosystem by growing the LQ pool, which in turn enables increased trading volume and transaction values.

Key Statistics of MAMA Shiba’s NFT Game- MAMA SLIPPER GAME is an endless running game that was inspired by the Minion Rush and will be available for mobile devices. The game follows the story of Baby Shibas who has been captured by bad DOGE and while chasing the bad DOGE, you can collect as many coins as possible while avoiding the obstacles. The Player will win NFT from the game that makes daily rewards based on rarity of NFT itself.

