According to a study, estimated at USD 12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% forcast period 2021-2031
Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market: Key Players
Linde plc (Ireland),
Chart Industries (US),
Parker Hannifin (US),
Flowserve Corporation (US),
Emerson (US),
Air Products (US),
INOXCVA (India),
Taylor Wharton (Japan),
Cryofab (US), Wessington (UK),
ACME (US),
and Herose GmbH (Germany),
Cryostar (France), and
Cryoquip LLC (US).
Segmentation
Based on equipment, the market has been segmented as follows:
Tanks
Valves
Vaporizers
Pumps
Others (Others include all other cryogenic equipment such as Pipe, Regulator, Freezer, Dewar, Strainer, Sampler, Heat Exchangers, Leak Detection Equipment, and Accessories)
Based on the Cryogen, the market has been segmented as follows:
Nitrogen
Argon
Oxygen
LNG
Others (Helium, Nitrous Oxide, Hydrogen, and Carbon Dioxide)
Based on end-user, the market has been segmented as follows:
Energy & power
Chemicals
Metallurgy
Electronics
Shipping
Others (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Rail Transport)
Based on the region, the market has been segmented as follows:
North America
Asia Pacific
South America
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in Global's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2031, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
According to a study, estimated at USD 12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% forcast period 2021-2031
