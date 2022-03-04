New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2031, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241585/?utm_source=GNW

According to a study, estimated at USD 12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% forcast period 2021-2031

. According to the report, emphasizes on the detailed understanding of some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market



Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market: Key Players



Linde plc (Ireland),

Chart Industries (US),

Parker Hannifin (US),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

Emerson (US),

Air Products (US),

INOXCVA (India),

Taylor Wharton (Japan),

Cryofab (US), Wessington (UK),

ACME (US),

and Herose GmbH (Germany),

Cryostar (France), and

Cryoquip LLC (US).



Segmentation

Based on equipment, the market has been segmented as follows:

Tanks

Valves

Vaporizers

Pumps

Others (Others include all other cryogenic equipment such as Pipe, Regulator, Freezer, Dewar, Strainer, Sampler, Heat Exchangers, Leak Detection Equipment, and Accessories)

Based on the Cryogen, the market has been segmented as follows:

Nitrogen

Argon

Oxygen

LNG

Others (Helium, Nitrous Oxide, Hydrogen, and Carbon Dioxide)

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented as follows:

Energy & power

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Electronics

Shipping

Others (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Rail Transport)

Based on the region, the market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Europe

Middle East

Africa



Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market Dynamics

Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

What is the Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Global Cryogenic Equipment for Medical Market share?

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in Global’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

