Global Tire Cord Markets Report 2022-2027 - Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market Momentum

Global Tire Cord Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027

The global market for Tire Cord estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

mong the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$664.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$928.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Northbound Trajectory in World Tire Industry Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Tire Cord Market

Dynamics in Automotive Industry Inflate Demand for OEM Tires

Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the Year 2019

Electric Vehicles Emerge as New Flavor in World Automotive Industry

Sustained Expansion in Replacement Tire Segment

Tire Industry CAPEX Programs Indicate High Growth Opportunities

Soaring Demand for Radial Tire: A Major Driver

Tire Radialization as a Percentage of Total Tire Population by Select Country/Region

Rising Demand for Steel Tire Cord Drives Overall Growth in Tire Cord Market

HMLS Yarns Widen Role of Polyester in Tire Cord Ecosystem

Growing Adoption of Nylon Tire Cord

Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market Momentum

R&D Efforts Bring Forward the New 'Green' Tire Cord

Novel Tire Cords Improve Rolling Resistance and Fuel Efficiency

Nanotechnology Augments Tire R&D

Volatile Raw Material Costs: A Major Issue

Breakdown of Costs Involved in Steel Tire Cord Making

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

