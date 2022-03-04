Global Casinos Market Report 2022-2026: Evolution of Gambling - From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casinos - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Casinos Market to Reach $153.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Casinos estimated at US$123.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period.
Casino gaming industry over the years been a main source of entertainment for people in several countries, and is governed by strict government regulations. Casino gaming, as part of the commercial gambling market, continues to grow in popularity driven by the development of new destinations and rising prominence on online gambling/casino platforms.
Dynamics of the casino gaming industry are closely linked to the health of the economy, employment levels, and discretionary incomes of people, all which determine the spending levels of casinos market. Online casino gaming constitutes the major driver of growth in the market.
Technology has also enabled the development of rich interfaces that are closer to the real world, making even professional gamblers to embrace online casinos. Technological developments such as cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and development in security features are enabling online casinos to augment their offerings.
Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Slot machines are considered one of the most popular types of gambling machines globally, wherein the pressing of a button results in spinning of multiple reels. The growth of slot machines market is mainly due to the ease of government regulations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $34.6 Billion by 2026
Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.1 Billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period.
The US remains at the forefront of casino business. In the US, Las Vegas remains a key attraction for casino players from around the world, and is hence a major contributor to industry revenues in the region. Asia-Pacific represents a promising regional market for casino gaming globally. The rising popularity of casino destinations in Singapore in Macau constitute a major factor driving growth in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario
- Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-Pandemic Era
- Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling
- An Introduction to Casinos
- Types of Games Offered in Casinos
- Wheel of Fortune
- Video Poker
- Slot Machines
- Bingo
- Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook
- Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth
- Regional Market Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 151 Featured)
- 888 Holdings Plc
- Boyd Gaming Corporation
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation
- City of Dreams Manila
- Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots
- Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
- Eldorado Resort Casino
- Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
- Golden Nugget Atlantic City
- Harrington Raceway & Casino
- LC International Limited (Ladbrokes)
- Las Vegas Sands
- MGM Resorts International
- Palms Casino Resort
- Penn National Gaming, Inc
- Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
- Resorts World Manila
- SJM Holdings Ltd
- Station Casinos
- The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
- William Hill PLC
- Wynn Resorts Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market
- Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
- Notable Trends in Online Casino Market
- More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses
- Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos
- Video Game Themes in Online Slots
- Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore
- Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor
- Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
- DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino
- Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos
- Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market
- Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
- Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
- Growing Participation of Women in Casinos
- Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
- Gambling Laws in Select Countries
- Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic
- With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino Revenues to Take a Hit
- Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World
- Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains
- Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
- Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
- New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers
- A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos
- Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation
- Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction
- Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
- Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution
- Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future
- Bigger Slot Machines
- Gamification
- Skill-based Games
- In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming
- New Options for Differentiation
- Live & Interactive Gaming
- GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising
- Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry
- Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers
- Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
- Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs
- Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions
- Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies
- Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos
- Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing
- Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos
- Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on the US Casino Market
- Post COVID-19 Lockdown Re-Opening of Casinos Scheduled in Select US States
- The US Casino Market Adversely Affected by the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic but the Online Segment Sees Hope
- USA: A Prime Market for Commercial Casinos
- Nevada: The State with Highest Number of Commercial Casinos
- Las Vegas Strip: Largest Revenue Generating Commercial Casino Market
- Top Casino Markets in the US
- Surge in Online Casino Gambling in the US
- Tribal Casinos Remain Equally Important
- Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting Casino Industry Prospects
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2skc6r