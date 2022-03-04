Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX A/S

English Danish

Noerresundby, Denmark, 4 March 2022

Announcement no. 09/2022







Today, 4 March 2022, RTX A/S held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted based on proposals from the Board of Directors thereby confirming such resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 27 January 2022 and thus finally adopting the resolutions:

Reduction of the company’s share capital through annulment of 175,000 treasury shares acquired through share buy-back programs (item 1).





Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 2).





Yours sincerely



PETER THOSTRUP PETER RØPKE

Chair President & CEO



Questions and further information

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment