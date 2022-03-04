In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, OS, Service, Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics), Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2021 to USD 38.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The display unit/infotainment unit segment is expected to lead the component segment



The display unit/infotainment unit is made of TFT (Thin Film Transistors) or LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) and provides the user with different kinds of information (navigation, weather forecast, internet, etc.) and entertainment (video and audio). Generally, the size of the display/infotainment unit ranges from 2-20 inches. The entry-level car display unit ranges from 3-5 inches. Most mid-segment cars have an average screen size of 7 inches. However, the need for safety features, navigation, vehicle diagnostics, and other entertainment services has increased, which offer customers access by using a simple touch screen and sometimes with audio-video interfaces.

Further, with every new model launch, the screen size of infotainment systems is getting bigger as it adds a premium quotient to the vehicle and becomes an important aspect for consideration while purchasing a new vehicle. Further, premium vehicle producers are putting efforts for infotainment systems to the next level altogether. Moreover, the screen size of >8 inches is mainly found in premium and luxury cars.

For instance, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 S-Class with a 12.8-inch OLED screen with haptic feedback. Further, Lexus RX SUV is coming up with a 12.3-inch touch screen system. BMW's latest infotainment system, iDrive 7, comes with a standard or as an optional feature in most of the latest models. There are also some vehicles coming in with more than one screen to offer a more personalized experience and comfort. All these factors are expected to drive the installation of infotainment/display units across all vehicle categories.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market



According to the publisher's global IoT market report, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest global market for IoT in terms of revenue and connections by 2025. For the in-vehicle infotainment market analysis, Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In addition, factors such as increasing GDP, infrastructure investments, rising per capita income, growing inclination toward comfort and leisure, and government initiatives for FDIs have created more opportunities for advanced infotainment services in Asia Pacific. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and more connected driving experience.



Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with prominent semiconductor manufacturers, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced electronic and semiconductor solutions to deliver reliable, safe, and performance-oriented in-vehicle infotainment to customers. Even the mid-ranged vehicles in the Asia Pacific market are being equipped with the best-in-class infotainment.



The governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on manufacturing automobile components and vehicles in their own countries. For instance, China started "Made in China 2025," which is backing companies in this country to compete with global automobile players. This will boost the quality of infotainment and upsurge the demand for infotainment units in the region.

