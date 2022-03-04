Worldwide Nerve Repair & Regeneration Industry to 2026 - Availability of Therapies for Treatment of Various Issues Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market (2021-2026) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market is estimated to be USD 9.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.59 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.09%.



Market Dynamics

Rising cases of neurological disorders are the key factors driving the market. The senior population is at higher risk of neurological conditions such as strokes, neuropathy, etc. Their higher susceptibility makes geriatric a key segment for the patient pool. As a result, the growth of this population segment will ensure continued growth and demand.

Emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil anticipate offering potential growth opportunities for the nerve repair & regeneration market. Reason, huge population base in China and India. Improved treatment for neurological disorders due to several technological advancements is also likely to contribute to market growth. Numerous treatment therapies are available for health problems expected to boost the change in the market. However, stringent restrictive necessities for product approvals act as a restraining issue for market growth. On the contrary, lack of awareness among patients and physicians about nerve repair and regeneration products and techniques and shortage of skilled professionals are crucial factors limiting the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market is segmented further based on Product, Application, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified as Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation devices and Vagus nerve stimulation.

By Application, the market is classified as Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation applications, Direct Nerve Repair/ Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem cell therapy.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Medtronic Plc., Boston scientific corporation, Abbott Laboratories, AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., LivaNova Plc., Integra Lifesciences, Polyganics, NeuroPace Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Nevro Corp, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Collagen Matric Inc., KeriMedical, BioWave Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



