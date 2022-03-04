New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferrosilicon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900767/?utm_source=GNW
Global Ferrosilicon Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026
Ferrosilicon is an alloy of silicon, iron, coke, and coal. It is primarily used in cast iron and steel applications owing to its superior properties such as hardness, high strength, and resistance to high temperatures and corrosion. Close to 90% of ferrosilicon is used in producing steel and iron. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing demand for ferrosilicon as an inoculant and deoxidizer across several end-use industries. Electrical steel, which is also known as silicon steel, utilizes considerable amount of ferrosilicon and silicon to enhance steel`s electrical properties such as resistivity. Increasing demand for electrical steel in manufacturing motors, transformers and other power generating devices is expected to boost the demand for ferrosilicon. Automotive bodies, structural supports and bridges are required to last long without undergoing corrosion. Hence, several companies have been preferring ferrosilicon in automobile and construction for long lasting quality. Alloying ferrosilicon with other metals makes it useful in producing semiconductors, which are in great demand by the electronics industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ferrosilicon estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Deoxidizer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inoculants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Ferrosilicon market. The growing need for deoxidization of various ferrous alloys in steel manufacturing process, as well as in the processing industry is expected to favor growth prospects for Deoxidizer segment. By adding inoculants to iron, the risk of gas formation, dross formation tendency, metal interface defects and micro shrinkage is reduced, which in turn contributes to high demand of inoculants in the manufacture of gray as well as duct iron.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
The Ferrosilicon market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading market for ferrosilicon riding on its status as the leading producer of steel across the world. Growth is being driven by the construction and automotive industries across Asia-Pacific specifically in India and China.
By End-Use, Carbon & Alloy Steel Segment to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
Globally, manufacturers of alloyed, stainless steel and carbon steel represent the major buyers of ferrosilicon. The rising demand for ferrosilicon as oxidizer in carbon as well as other alloy steel production activities is expected to fuel market growth. In the global Carbon & Alloy Steel (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$714.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Outbreak Hampers Ferrosilicon Demand
COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel
Industry
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Ferrosilicon - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Ferrosilicon
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Deoxidizer in Steel Production and Inoculant in Casting
Industry: Key Application Areas
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Growth in Ferrosilicon Market
Ferrosilicon Production: An Overview
Global Production of Silicon Metal and Ferrosilicon
(in Thousand Metric Tons of Silicon Content) by Country for 2019
and 2020
Global Ferrosilicon Production by Country (in %) for 2020E
Global Ferroalloys Production Breakdown (in %) by Alloy Type
for 2020E
Import-Export Statistics
Global Ferrosilicon Exports Volume Breakdown (in %) by Country
for 2019
Global Ferrosilicon Exports Value Breakdown (in %) by Country
for 2019
Global Ferrosilicon Imports Volume Breakdown (in %) by Country
for 2019
Global Ferrosilicon Imports Value Breakdown (in %) by Country
for 2019
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Ferrosilicon as Deoxidizer in Steel Industry Fuels
Market Prospects
COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Steel Production and Demand,
Influencing Market Prospects
COVID-19 Impact on Steel Production: % Change in Production
Volume for Select Countries (2020E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Steel Markets in Select Regions
Steel Production & Trade: Statistical Insights
Top Steel Producing Countries Worldwide Ranked by Production
Volume (in Million Tonnes) for 2020E
Leading Steel Exporting Countries: Ranked by Export Volume
(in Million Metric Tons) by Country for 2020E
Leading Steel Importing Countries Ranked by Import Volume
(in Million Metric Tons) by Country for 2020E
Electrical Steel Production Emerges as a Major Opportunity for
Ferrosilicon
Global Construction Industry Scenario Influences Demand for
Ferrosilicon
Despite the Depressed Short-term Outlook, Long-term Prospects
in Construction Industry Remain Promising
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure
Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period
2016-2040
Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Ferrosilicon in
Depressed Automotive Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand
for Automotive Steel
Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a
Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 &
2019
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight
Automotive Material
Demand Growth for Stainless Steel to Fuel Prospects in
Ferrosilicon Market
World Stainless Steel Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Demand by Region for 2020
Global Stainless Steel Market: Breakdown of Share by End-Use
Market for 2020
Global Stainless Steel Market Breakdown of Production (in %) by
Region for 2020
Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market
Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects
Growing Use of Ferrosilicon as Inoculant in Casting Industry to
Drive Market Gains
Magnesium Production Emerges as a Major End-Use market for
Ferrosilicon
Global Primary Magnesium Production (in Thousand Metric Tons)
for 2010-2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
