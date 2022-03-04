Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 42 0217

|Series
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|03/09/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,988
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.370
|/
|4.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|64
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|14,194
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.370
|/
|4.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.710
|/
|4.840
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.370
|/
|4.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.957
|/
|4.900
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.710
|/
|4.840
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|90.857
|/
|5.250
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.186
|/
|4.970
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.03
