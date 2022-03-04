Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 42 0217

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 03/09/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,988
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.370/4.950
Total Number of Bids Received 64
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 14,194
Total Number of Successful Bids 24
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 24
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.370/4.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.710/4.840
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.370/4.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.957/4.900
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.710/4.840
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 90.857/5.250
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.186/4.970
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.03