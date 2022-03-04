Global Submarines Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Featuring General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Among Others

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarines Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Platform, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global submarines (including nuclear submarines) market is expected to decline from $18.96 billion in 2021 to $17.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.2%. The decline in growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Major players in the submarines market are General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., FINCANTIERI S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Saab AB, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Navantia SA and United Shipbuilding Corporation.



The submarines market consists of sales of submarines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture submarines. Nuclear submarines are also included in the market.



The main types of submarines are nuclear-powered submarines, diesel-electric submarines, and ballistic missile submarines. A ballistic missile submarine is used to deploy submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) with nuclear warheads. The various platform includes commercials that are used for surveillance, combat, marine environmental monitoring, others.



North America is the largest region in the submarines market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising investment in submarines is expected to propel the growth of the submarines market in the coming years. A submarine is a type of vessel that can move both above and below sea level. Governments across the world are investing in submarines to improve local shipyard capacities and fill holes in the Navy's underwater war force.

According to the services new annual report to Congress, the U.S. Navy increased investment on its next-generation nuclear missile submarine project by $2 billion in the fiscal year 2021 and continues to drive towards $5 billion in 2024. Therefore, the rising investment in submarines drives the growth of the submarines market.



The high cost of submarines is expected to hamper the growth of the submarines market over the forecast period. A submarine is a type of vessel that can move both above and below sea level. The cost of the submarines depends on the size, design, and capabilities of the vessel.



The integration of 3D printing or additive manufacturing in submarines is a key trend gaining popularity in the submarines market. Major companies operating in the submarines sector are using 3D printing to build optimized submersible components and to improve performance by reducing essential properties such as weight. For instance, in February 2020, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a Germany-based company that provides naval vessels, surface ships, and submarines have announced plans to expand the use of 3D printing for the production of submarine components. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has announced that the hydraulic block has been revamped by additive manufacturing for a submarine that has traditionally weighed 14 kg and now weighs only 2.1 kg.



The countries covered in the submarines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Submarines Market Characteristics



3. Submarines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Submarines



5. Submarines Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Submarines Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Submarines Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Submarines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Submarines Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Nuclear Powered Submarine

Diesel Electric Submarine

Ballistic Missile Submarine

6.2. Global Submarines Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Commercial

Military

6.3. Global Submarines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Surveillance

Combat

Marine Environmental Monitoring

Others

7. Submarines Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Submarines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Submarines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



