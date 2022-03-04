New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895967/?utm_source=GNW

Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market to Reach $231.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulated Wires and Cables estimated at US$158.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$139.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Insulated Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$70.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Optical Fiber Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Optical Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 195 Featured) -

ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc.

AFC Cable Systems, Inc.

AFL

Amphenol Corp.

Aptiv PLC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Belden, Inc.

Cable USA

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Cerrowire LLC

Coleman Cable, Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Ducommun LaBarge Technologies

Electrical Components International

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd

Fujikura Group

Furukawa Electric Company Limited

General Cable Corporation

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

LS Cable & System Limited

MOLEX, Inc.

NEXANS SA

NKT Cables Group GmbH

Olex Cables Limited

Permanoid Ltd.

Prysmian Group S.p.A.

Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc.

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Superior Essex Incorporated

TE Connectivity

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.

The Okonite Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Insulated Wires and Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Long Term Prospects for the Industrial Wires and Cables Market

Increasing Adoption of Fiber Optical Cables & Polymer Optic Fibers

Robust Demand for Fast-Charging Cables

Asia-Pacific Dominates Global Insulated Wire & Cable Market

PVC Insulated Wires Emerge as Popular Option for Electrical

Industries

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into Insulated Wires & Cables Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June

2019 to May 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Telecommunications Industry Remains the Largest Revenue

Contributor

COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019

and 2025

Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity

Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for

Undersea Applications

Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables? Demand

Comparison between AOC and Copper Cables

Global AOC Market by Application Platform (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Units for Personal Computer, High Definition

Television, Consumer Electronic Devices and High-Performance

Computers

Global AOC Market by Application Type (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Units for HDMI and DisplayPort

Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital

Imaging Applications in Healthcare

Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and

Cables Market in Overdrive

Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes Spur

Bandwidth Needs Worldwide

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates

Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel

Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Power Infrastructure to Drive Growth

Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends

Traction

EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment

Trends in HV/EHV Cable Designs and Future Concepts

Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term

Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19

Outbreak

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Housing Projects Scenario in the US

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Computers and Consumer Electronics: A High Growth Market

Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive

Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Insulated Wires and

Cables

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains

Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth

Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables

Oil and Gas Industry: Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds

Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market

Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material

Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for Insulation

High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide

Emphasis on Green Materials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Optical Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Short-Term Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of

Covid-19 Outbreak

Number of States Limiting Construction Industry due to COVID-19

(As of April 2020)

US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the Period January

2012 to January 2020

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Insulated Wire and Cables Market to Gain from Green House Gas

Emission Targets

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables by

Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables by

End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Residential and Non-Residential Building Permits in Canada

(in Units) for Dec-2019 to Feb-2020

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Rapid Urbanization in China to Promote Future Demand for

Industrial Wires and Cables

Urbanization in China (2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2019):

Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Installation of Fiber Optic Networks Drives Demand for

Insulated Wires and Cables

FTTH and FTTB Penetration in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Decline in Construction Spending Due to Covid-19 Outbreak to

Impact Market Prospects

Europe Construction Output YoY Change in % from 2017-2022

Europe?s Auto Sector: Key Consumer of Insulated Wires & Cables

EU Car Sales YoY Change in % from 2011-2020

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables by

Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,

Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables by

End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications,

Power, Electronics, Construction and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Insulated Wires and Cables

by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires and

Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insulated Wires

and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulated

Wires and Cables by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Metal, Plastic and Optical Fiber for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Insulated Wires and Cables by End-Use -

Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insulated Wires

and Cables by End-Use - Telecommunications, Power, Electronics,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulated

Wires and Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecommunications, Power, Electronics, Construction

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Insulated Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Internet-based Services to Drive Investments in Telecom

Infrastructure Development

Automotive Market: An Important End-Use Market

Power Industry to Drive Demand for Insulated Wires and Cables

Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth

Market Analytics

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insulated Wires and Cables by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insulated Wires and

Cables by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Wires

and Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insulated Wires and Cables by Material - Metal, Plastic and

Optical Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



