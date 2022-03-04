New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895967/?utm_source=GNW
Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market to Reach $231.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulated Wires and Cables estimated at US$158.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$139.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Insulated Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$70.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Optical Fiber Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Optical Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc.
- AFC Cable Systems, Inc.
- AFL
- Amphenol Corp.
- Aptiv PLC
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
- Belden, Inc.
- Cable USA
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- Cerrowire LLC
- Coleman Cable, Inc.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Ducommun LaBarge Technologies
- Electrical Components International
- Encore Wire Corporation
- Finolex Cables Ltd
- Fujikura Group
- Furukawa Electric Company Limited
- General Cable Corporation
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- LS Cable & System Limited
- MOLEX, Inc.
- NEXANS SA
- NKT Cables Group GmbH
- Olex Cables Limited
- Permanoid Ltd.
- Prysmian Group S.p.A.
- Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc.
- Southwire Company, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Superior Essex Incorporated
- TE Connectivity
- Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.
- The Okonite Company
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Insulated Wires and Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Long Term Prospects for the Industrial Wires and Cables Market
Increasing Adoption of Fiber Optical Cables & Polymer Optic Fibers
Robust Demand for Fast-Charging Cables
Asia-Pacific Dominates Global Insulated Wire & Cable Market
PVC Insulated Wires Emerge as Popular Option for Electrical
Industries
Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Inducing Weakness into Insulated Wires & Cables Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June
2019 to May 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Telecommunications Industry Remains the Largest Revenue
Contributor
COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity
Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for
Undersea Applications
Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables? Demand
Comparison between AOC and Copper Cables
Global AOC Market by Application Platform (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Units for Personal Computer, High Definition
Television, Consumer Electronic Devices and High-Performance
Computers
Global AOC Market by Application Type (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Units for HDMI and DisplayPort
Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital
Imaging Applications in Healthcare
Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and
Cables Market in Overdrive
Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes Spur
Bandwidth Needs Worldwide
Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020
Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates
Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel
Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
Power Infrastructure to Drive Growth
Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends
Traction
EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment
Trends in HV/EHV Cable Designs and Future Concepts
Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term
Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19
Outbreak
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Housing Projects Scenario in the US
Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
Computers and Consumer Electronics: A High Growth Market
Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive
Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Insulated Wires and
Cables
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables
Oil and Gas Industry: Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds
Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market
Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material
Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for Insulation
High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide
Emphasis on Green Materials
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
MARKET ANALYSIS
