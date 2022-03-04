English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Investor news 4 March 2022 at 14:00 EET

Uponor Corporation’s Sustainability Review 2021 published

Uponor Corporation has published its Sustainability Review 2021 at www.uponorgroup.com > Media > Reports and presentations.

In 2021, we made good progress in our sustainability agenda. For example, 93% of our purchased electricity came from renewable sources. We were also able to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47%.

In 2021, our focus was also on keeping our employees safe and healthy by introducing new ways of working, such as a hybrid work model for office workers, and continuing to safeguard working conditions in production. We were able to reduce our lost-time incident frequency by 36%.

The Sustainability Review 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, and it has been assured by an independent third party.

The Sustainability Review 2021 is also attached to this release as a PDF file.

