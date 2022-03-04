IN8bio to present at March Investor and Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage gamma-delta T cell therapies biopharmaceutical company, today announced March conference presentations:



European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2022 (virtual), March 7 – 8, 2022

Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., COO

ePoster: 23P - Engineered chemotherapy resistant γδ T-cells with combinatorial chemotherapies can enhance tumor cell immunogenicity and killing

Visit https://bit.ly/3BTtNSI for more information

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (virtual), March 7 - 9, 2022

William Ho, CEO, will present a company overview and participate in 1x1 meetings.

March 7, 2022, 11:10 - 11:40 a.m. EST

Visit https://bit.ly/3Ik35oA for more information

Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual), March 15 – 17, 2022

William Ho, CEO, will present a company overview and participate in 1x1 meetings.

March 17, 2022, 1:20 - 1:50 p.m. EDT

Visit https://bit.ly/3IeHxd6 for more information

48th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) (hybrid, Prague), March 19 – 23, 2022

Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO

Poster: P136 - Relapse prophylaxis post-haploidentical bone marrow transplantation and cyclophosphamide (Haplo/Cy) by infusion of donor-derived expanded/activated γδ T cells: A Phase I trial

Visit https://bit.ly/33JVWyM for more information

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

The proprietary IN8bio DeltEx platform is designed to overcome many of the challenges associated with the expansion, genetic engineering, and scalable manufacturing of gamma-delta T cells. The DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells. This approach allows us to expand the cells ex vivo to administer a potentially therapeutic dose to patients, harnessing the unique properties of gamma-delta T cells, including their ability to broadly recognize cellular stress signals on tumor cells. We have used the DeltEx platform to create our deep pipeline of innovative allogeneic, autologous and/or genetically modified product candidates designed to effectively target and potentially eradicate disease and improve patient outcomes.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

