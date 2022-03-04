New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW
Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market to Reach 34.7 Million Units by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 31.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Buses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 337.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 452.9 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.4 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- AB Volvo
- Bajaj Auto Limited
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Daimler AG
- Dongfeng Motor Corporation
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Landi Renzo S.p.A.
- Opel Automobile GmbH
- PACCAR Inc.
- Tata Motors Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry
Shifts Focus to Alternate Fuel Vehicles
Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate
Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on
Alternative Fuel Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction
Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per
Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
and 2020
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in
Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,
2019, 2020, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per
100 People) As of February 2021 by country
Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for
Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
How the Automotive & Clean-Tech Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Automotive Industry
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Clean Technologies
A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good News for
NGVs: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Definition & Scope
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Global Focus on Decarbonizing the World Offers
Attractive Opportunities for NGVs in Decarbonizing the
Transportation Sector
Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on
NGVs
A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date
With Transportation Accounting for Close to 23.2% of Global GHG
Emissions, the Time is Ripe for the Adoption of an Integrated
Approach Towards Reducing CO2 Involving NGVs: Global CO2
Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021
Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability Will Drive NGV Adoption
in Creating a Cleaner & Greener Transportation Industry
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to
Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from
Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021
How NGVs Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?
Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives
Catalyze Adoption Rates of NGVs
Commercial Vehicle Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Carbon
Footprint Goals & Drive Profits Through Higher Fuel Economy
Rising Popularity of EVs. What Does it Mean for NGVs
Global EV Market Outlook
Growing Number of EVs On Road, Will It Dislodge Technology
Investments in NGVs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type
(In 000 Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
NGVs Will Continue to Have a Future Alongside EVs, Here?s Why?
Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling
Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration
Bio-CNG Vehicles Emerge to Counter the Methane Emission Threat
Posed by NGVs
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market
Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate
Fuel
Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to
Ensure Sustained Growth of NGVs in Road Freight Transportation
Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand Market
Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle NGVs: Length of Road
Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide
for the Year 2020
Natural Gas Market Outlook
How Shale Gas Revolution Has Lowered Natural Gas Prices?
Despite the Strengthening of Prices Post 2020 Crisis, Natural
Gas Still Remains Cheap
Growing Competition from Liquid Biofuels Pose a Challenge to
Market Prospects
