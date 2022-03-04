Outlook on the Light Meter Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ATP Instrumentation, Huato Electric and Panomex Among Others

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Meter Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Display Type, Type, Lux Range Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light Meter Market is estimated to be USD 356.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 499.96 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Light Meter Market is driving because of government initiative towards standardization of protocols increasing demand from various industries. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes products such as light measuring devices and smartphone applications, including an in-built camera as a light sensor, restricts the market's growth.



Furthermore, increasing-price competitiveness due to many manufacturers with different pricing strategies is the challenge affecting the market's growth. Moreover, technological development such as wireless light meters, sharing data vis cloud computing for building automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) embedded solutions are creating opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Light Meter Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Display Type, Type, Lux Range Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Clinics and Hospitals, Commercial Spaces, Manufacturing Plant and Warehouses, Photography and Cinematography, University Campus, Schools, and others.

By Display Type, the Light Meter market is classified into Analog and Digital.

By Type, the Light Meter market is classified into General-Purpose Light Meters, LED Light Metres, and UV Light Metres.

By Lux Range Type, the Light Meter market is classified into 0-200K Lux and Above 200K Lux.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are B&K Precision Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Hioki E.E. Corporation, KERN & SOHN, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc, Line Seiki Co Ltd, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Sekonic, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Light Meter Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand by Various Industries

4.1.2 Government Initiative Towards Standardising the Protocols

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Developing Light Metre Wireless Technologies

4.3.2 Technological Advancement with IoT Integration

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Competitive Price Due to Growing Manufactures



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Light Meter Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinics and Hospitals

6.3 Commercial Spaces

6.4 Manufacturing Plant and Warehouses

6.5 Photography and Cinematography

6.6 University Campuses and Schools

6.7 Others



7 Global Light Meter Market, By Display Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analog

7.3 Digital



8 Global Light Meter Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General-Purpose Light Meters

8.3 LED Light Metres

8.4 UV Light Metres



9 Global Light Meter Market, By Lux Range Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 0-200K Lux

9.3 Above 200K Lux



10 Global Light Meter Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ATP Instrumentation Ltd

12.2 B&K Precision Corporation

12.3 Caltech Engineering Services

12.4 Center Technologies

12.5 Danaher Corporation

12.6 Edmund Optics, Ltd

12.7 Hanna Instruments

12.8 HIOKI E.E. Corporation

12.9 Huato Electric Co Ltd

12.10 International Light Technologies, Inc

12.11 KERN & SOHN

12.12 KIMO Instruments

12.13 Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc

12.14 Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works Ltd

12.15 Line Seiki Co Ltd

12.16 Lutron Electronics Co, Inc

12.17 Martindale Electric Co Ltd

12.18 Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB

12.19 Panomex, Inc

12.20 PCE Deutschland GmbH

12.21 Reed Instruments

12.22 Sekonic Corporation

12.23 Shenzhen Sanpo Instrument Co Ltd

12.24 STEP Systems GmbH

12.25 Sunshine Instruments

12.26 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

12.27 TENMARS ELECTRONICS CO LTD

12.28 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

12.29 TQC Sheen B.V

12.30 Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation



13 Appendix

