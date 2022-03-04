New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sealants Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sealants estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Polysulfide Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Polysulfide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$352.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$468.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured) -

Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

ITW Polymers Sealants

3M

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Chemicals

Carlisle Companies Inc.

BASF SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Solvay

Bostik

Mapei

Alfa International

Benson Polymers

Franklin International

Paramelt B.V

Yokohama Industries







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Temporary Demand Erosion in Sealants Industry

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

A Prelude to Sealants Industry

World Sealants Market by End-Use Sector (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare, and Others

World Sealants Market by Chemical Type (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic,

Latex, Polysulfide, and Others

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term,

Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World Sealants

Industry

Analysis by Segment Type

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries Primes Sealants Market

for Lucrative Growth

Develop Regions Key Sales Generators, Developing Regions to

Drive Future Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Boosts Demand for Sealants in

Developing Countries

World Sealants Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Sealants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR:

(Sales) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Europe, China, Asia-

Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Japan and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Balancing Demand-Supply Equation

Surgical Sealants Competitive Scenario

Select Developments in Surgical Sealant Space

Surgical Sealants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Likely Recovery of Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19 Period

to Activate Fresh Growth Opportunities for Sealants Market

Comparison of Various Automotive Sealant Solutions

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case

for Sealants

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a

Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 &

2019

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Sealants

Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum

in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global Airlines

Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Building & Construction Sealant Market to Drive Long Term

Growth Recovering from Prevailing Depressive Construction

Sector

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in

2019

Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand

Anticipated Strong Construction Activity in Developing

Countries to Spur Growth for Polyurethane Sealants

Bituminous Sealants and Caulks: A Popular Choice in

Infrastructure Renovation

Expanding Alternative Energy Market Bodes Well for Sealants Demand

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Novel Sealant Solutions Need of the Hour in Flexible Packaging

Industry

Sealants Gaining Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications

Surgical Sealants Market

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical

Applications

Hemostats Tissue Sealants Set For Impressive Growth

Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and Sealants (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical Procedure Volume

by Type

Silicone Sealants - The Major Sealant Technology

Need for Innovative Products and Growth of Construction

Industry Bode Well for Silicon Sealants Market

Hybrid Sealants Gain Prominence

Product Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Eco-Friendly Sealants Rise in Popularity

Low VOC Sealants Gain High Acceptance

Key Challenges

Raw Material Availability and Pricing - Crucial for Sealant

Manufacturing

Environmental Concerns

Sealant’s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to VOC Emissions

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Sealants

Sealants - A Brief Product Overview

Classification based on Chemical Constitution

Other Sealant Types

Select End-Use Applications of Sealants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Latex by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Latex by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polysulfide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polysulfide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polysulfide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Sealants Market - A Review

Average Cost Structure for Sealants (2019E): Percentage

Breakdown of Cost of Production by Cost Item

COVID-19-led Construction Slowdown Restrains Sealants Market in

the Immediate Term

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000) Authorized in

Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed

Anticipated Turnaround in Construction Sector to Bode Well for

the Silicone Sealant Market

Long Term Growth in Automobile Production to Drive Demand for

Sealants

Growth in Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector to Support Long

-term Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Rise in Elderly Population Indicate More Room for Growth

US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the Years

2005-2025

Growth in Cosmetic Surgeries to Drive Opportunities

Top Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in the US: 2019

Market Participants Focus on Superior Grade Surgical Sealants

Market Share of Leading Players in US Surgical Sealants Market:

2019

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Sealants Consumption to Increase Rapidly

Automotive & Construction Sectors to Drive Sealants Market Post

COVID-19 Recovery

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Sealants Market in Europe (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales by End-Use Segment

Automotive Sealants to Grow in Demand Post COVID-19

Sealant Manufacturers - In Line with Environmental Regulations

Surgical Sealants Market - Brief Overview

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________