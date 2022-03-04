Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market to 2026 - by Type, Device, Sensing Parameters, End-user and Geography

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market (2021-2026) by the Type, Device, Sensing Parameters, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market is estimated to be USD 460.89 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,082.4 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.62%.



Increasing applications of acoustic wave sensors in poor radio frequency areas and vehicles are escalating the growth of the Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market. The rising demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) temperature sensors due to their higher response rate, accuracy, low cost, among others, are majorly driving the market. These acoustic wave sensors have also found their applications in smart environment monitoring and surveillance, further accelerating the market growth. However, the technical issues associated with the sensors, such as high energy consumption and sensitivity, are likely to hinder the market growth.



Technological advancements are anticipated to propel acoustic wave sensor application in medical, consumer electronics, and other industry verticals.



Market Segmentation

The Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Is Segmented further based on the Type, Device, Sensing Parameters, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Surface Acoustic Wave Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensor.

By Device, the market is classified as Resonators and Delay Lines.

By Sensing Parameter, the market is classified As Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Chemical Vapor/Gas, Torque, Mass, Viscosity, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified as Defence, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Environment, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need for Acoustic Wave Sensors in Poor Radio Frequencies

4.1.2 Rising Demand for SAW-Based Temperature Sensors

4.1.3 Increasing Security and Surveillance Issues

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technical Issues Associated with Energy Consumption, Compatibility, and Sensitivity

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancements in Micro-Technology That Necessitates Mass Production and Lower Cost

4.3.2 Increasing Applications in the Automotive Industry

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Compatibility of Acoustic Wave Sensors with other Processes and Technologies



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors

6.2.1 Rayleigh Surface Wave Sensors

6.2.2 SH-SAW Sensors

6.2.3 FPW Sensors

6.3 Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors

6.3.1 TSM Sensors

6.3.2 SH-APM Sensors



7 Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Resonators

7.3 Delay Lines



8 Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market, By Sensing Parameter

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Temperature

8.3 Pressure

8.4 Humidity

8.5 Chemical Vapour/Gas

8.6 Torque

8.7 Mass

8.8 Viscosity

8.9 Others



9 Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Defense

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Industrial

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Food and Beverages

9.7 Environment

9.8 Others



10 Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ALTHEN GmbH Mess- und Sensortechnik

12.2 API Technologies

12.3 Boston Piezo-Optics

12.4 Burkert

12.5 CTS Corporation

12.6 Defiant Technologies

12.7 Emerson Electric

12.8 Fierce Electronics

12.9 GE Sensing Inc.

12.10 Heinz H. Meßwiderstände GmbH

12.11 Hawk Measurement Systems

12.12 Honeywell International

12.13 Mercury United Electronics

12.14 Microsemi

12.15 NanoTemper Technologies

12.16 Panasonic Industrial Solutions

12.17 Precision Acoustics

12.18 Pro-Micron

12.19 Qualtre

12.20 Sensor Technology

12.21 Siemens

12.22 STMicroelectronics

12.23 Teledyne Microwave Solutions

12.24 Transense Technologies



13 Appendix



