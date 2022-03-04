New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Virtualization Software Market to Reach $149.4 Billion by 2026



Virtualization is a computer technology that is designed to create virtual versions of computer resources, rather than the actual versions of the same resources. Virtualization is typically performed via virtualization software and these programs are adept at extending the hardware of physical machine, storage system, or network and creating their virtual versions. Hypervisor, a virtualization program, is used to virtualize network components, storage, desktops, and applications. Hypervisors are either directly installed on hardware or are installed as layers on operating systems, between virtual machine and hardware. There are various different types of virtualization that can be applied for different purposes. The main types of virtualization include desktop virtualization, data virtualization, network virtualization, storage virtualization, sever virtualization, and application virtualization. Off late, the adoption rate of virtualization has been increasing, particularly with respect to network, server and storage virtualization.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtualization Software estimated at US$38.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period. Network Function Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.5% CAGR and reach US$77.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026



The Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 24.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.



Connected enterprises are growing in popularity for their ability to provide converged digital experiences to modern borderless customers and connect all levels of enterprise functions to help realize operational intelligence and productivity benefits via seamless delivery of knowledge across the enterprise. Given that mobile/remote workers are always required to stay in touch with corporate headquarters, and carry out functions such as making sales transactions, passing sales or purchase orders, and reporting productivity even while away from the office, a new wave of enterprise mobility has come into shape, with organizations allowing mobile employees to access company`s data through remote access points using their mobile communication devices such as laptops or smartphones. As dispersed web of managers and teams collaborate across geographic boundaries, technologies to enable mobility are becoming crucial and vital. In this regard, virtualization software are growing in popularity for their advantages and benefits.



Software-Defined Storage Segment to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2026



Storage virtualization is the grouping of several physical storage resources, in order to make them appear as a single storage device. Storage virtualization enables servers and applications to access data from storage arrays and there is no need to know on which virtual or physical device the information is stored. This method allows easy data backup and transfer between locations. Global market for Software-defined Storage (Technology) segment is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$32.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 26.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Software-defined Storage segment, accounting for 37.4% of the global sales in 2020. United States is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 29.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured) -

Amazon Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Google LLC.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lynx Software Technologies, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

NComupting Co. Ltd

Nutanix Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parallels International GmbH

IBM Corporation

Solarwinds Corporation

Plesk International GmbH

TenAsys Corporation

Virtuozzo

VMware Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Virtualization Software

Advantages of Virtualization

Network Function Virtualization

Desktop Virtualization

Software-defined Storage

Server Virtualization

Virtualization Software: Global Market Overview and Outlook

Analysis by Technology

World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization

Regional Analysis

World Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Virtualization Software Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe, Africa

and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Virtualization Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Virtualization Trends

Adoption of Virtualization Technologies by Businesses

Increasing Multifold

Virtualization Brings About Major Breakthroughs in Security

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD

Era Highlights the Importance of Virtualization Software

Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to Benefit Use of

Virtualization Software: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the

Years 2011 through 2019

Growing Adoption of Virtualization and Migration towards Cloud-

Based and Software-Defined Technologies

Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled With

Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted

Services Drive the Virtualization Software Market: Global

Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment

for the Years 2019 and 2022

Managing Virtual Machines Effectively

Compatibility and System Complexity Issues Challenge Desktop

Virtualization Market

Server Virtualization Trends

Growing Server Numbers in the IT and BFSI Sectors Propels

Demand for Server Virtualization Software

Importance of Containerization

Virtualization Technology Trends

Select Technology Innovations

Issues and Constraints



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Function Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Network Function

Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Function

Virtualization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Desktop Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Desktop Virtualization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Desktop Virtualization

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software-defined Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Software-defined Storage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Software-defined

Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Server Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Server Virtualization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Network Function Virtualization,

Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Network Function Virtualization,

Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 64: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: India Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Network Function Virtualization,

Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Network Function Virtualization,

Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Virtualization Software

by Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Virtualization Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Network Function Virtualization,

Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization

Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization,

Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtualization Software by Technology - Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Virtualization Software by

Technology - Network Function Virtualization, Desktop

Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________