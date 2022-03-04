New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Server Virtualization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818018/?utm_source=GNW

Global Server Virtualization Software Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026



Server virtualization especially, has become a key strategy within the much bigger virtualization portfolio that enables several emerging technologies such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Green IT and Service-oriented architecture (SOA), and forms the basis for their increased adoption. Thanks to server virtualization, IT departments across the world are now able to record considerable cost savings by consolidating multiple servers as virtual machines into a single physical box, leading to more effective utilization of available hardware and reduction in number of physical servers that are required to be installed and supported. Therefore, by reducing physical server needs, lowering cooling and energy costs and minimizing headcount requirements, companies are able to reduce their data center footprint. In addition to high return on investments, server virtualization also allows companies save substantial costs incurred on IT manpower, hardware, software and lost productivity.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Server Virtualization Software estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Para Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $997 Million by 2026



The Server Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$997 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



North America and Europe have been at the forefront of many revolutionary developments that have been associated with IT over the years, and therefore their dominance over the worldwide server virtualization market too is not surprising. Readily available IT infrastructure, already well established installed base of servers, presence of dedicated IT service vendors and keen focus on energy conservation, makes these developed markets a dominant force in server virtualization space. Such is the attraction of markets for server virtualization that majority of vendors serving this area hail from US and Europe, particularly the US which plays host to industry leaders. North America occupies the leading share of the global server virtualization software market, and is expected to retain its strong position in the coming years. The regional market is likely to be propelled by broader uptake of server virtualization, technological advances and increasing investments in cloud-based services. North America is likely to gain from the ongoing trend and need for virtualized serves and implementation of serve virtualization across organizations to mitigate cyber threats. Europe represents the second-leading server virtualization software market owing to adoption of advanced technology across large to small enterprises, most notably in the UK, Italy, Germany and France.



OS-level Virtualization Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026



In the global OS-level Virtualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$282.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corp.

Dell Inc.

EMC Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Parasoft

Red Hat Inc.

Symantec Corp.

Unisys Corporation

VMware Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Virtualization and Virtualization Software: A Review

World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization

Development of the Server Virtualization Market

Rising Uptake and Software Maintenance Revenues Help Server

Virtualization Software Market Post Decent Growth

Market Drivers & Restraints

North America to Retain Commanding Position in Server

Virtualization Software Market

World Server Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Server Virtualization Software Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Focus on Sophisticated Features Catalyzes Server

Virtualization Software Market

Recent Market Activity

Server Virtualization Software - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Server Virtualization: An Important Cog in the IT Wheel

Cost Benefits from Server Consolidation Drive the Business Case

for Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization: Enabling Green IT Strategy

Energy Consumption in Server Rooms: Comparison of Power

Consumption (in %) for IT Equipment, Air Conditioning and

Distribution Losses

Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization

Software Market

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the

Years 2011 through 2019

Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server

Virtualization

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Status of Serverless Computing, Containers, and Modern

Applications

Data Center Virtualization Trends

Select Innovations in Server Virtualization Space

Challenges Facing the Server Virtualization Software Market

Server Virtualization: Technology Overview

Virtualization Technology: A Background Study

An Introduction to Server Virtualization Software

Future of Server Virtualization Software

Server Virtualization Approaches

Virtual Server

Key Steps in Implementation of Server Virtualization

Key Benefits Package

Disadvantages of Virtualization

Backup Issues

Data Recovery



