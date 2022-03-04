Insights on the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Global Market to 2028 - Growth of Consumer Electronics is Driving the Market

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (eFlash, eOTP, eE2PROM, eMTP, eMRAM, and Others) and Industry (Consumer Products, Automotive, IT and Communications, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global embedded non-volatile memory market is expected to grow from US$ 82.94 million in 2021 to US$ 2,406.26 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 61.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Embedded non-volatile memory is compact chip integrated in microcontrollers and hardware used for data storage. The stored data is used for programming, encryption, coding, identification, trimming, and redundancy purposes. The non-volatile memory systems comprise transistors that have the pieces of conductive material surrounded by a layer of insulator. When a microcontroller is powered, small amount of electricity is trapped by surrounding insulation, thus allowing non-volatile memory to retain its data.

The growth of the embedded non-volatile memory market is attributed to the increasing rate of adoption of advanced consumer electronics among masses due to the rising GDP per capita, escalating adoption of advance electronics in automobiles, and surging penetration of connected devices. Moreover, the growing deployment of smart city projects and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high design costs and scalability issues hamper the growth of the market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely affected several Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. China and India are the most prominent manufacturing hub in the region and have an enhanced focus on industrialization. The growth of the manufacturing industry has been hampered due to lockdown. However, it is expected to recover in the second half of 2021 by enhancing the production capabilities. The imposition of a ban on commercial activities has disrupted the industrial supply chains in Asia Pacific, leading to raw material shortages.

Further, the demand for advanced electronics such as a smartwatches, smart wearables, and healthcare machines has risen significantly. Also, the development of new airports is raising defense expenditure of countries such as China and India. This would propel the use of IC chips, which is likely to provide growth opportunities to the embedded non-volatile memory market during the forecast period. Moreover, companies in Asia Pacific have restructured their capabilities by adopting various strategies, such as product enhancements, partnerships, and acquisitions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth of Consumer Electronics Market

5.1.2 Wide Range of Applications of NVM

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Design Cost and Scalability issues

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Recent Advances in Memory Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Overview

6.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 eFlash

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 eFlash: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 eOTP

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 eOTP: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 eE2PROM

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 eE2PROM: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 eMTP

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 eMTP: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 eMRAM

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 eMRAM: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis - By Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market, By Industry (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Consumer Products

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Consumer Products: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Automotive: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 IT and Communications

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 IT and Communications: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Tower Semiconductor

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 GlobalFoundries

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 eMemory Technology Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Everspin Technologies Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 United Microelectronics Corporation

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



