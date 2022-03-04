Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Retirement of Richard C. Williams, Chairman of the Board

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), today announced the retirement of Richard C. Williams, effective April 15, 2022.



“Dick has provided almost eight years of strategic leadership and committed service to Adamis and has provided valuable insight and counsel to the board as well as our staff. He has been an exemplary leader through the challenges the company has faced and has been fair and unwavering in his support for Adamis,” said Adamis’ CEO and President, Dr. Dennis J. Carlo. “We admire Dick for his work ethic and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company’s ZIMHI™ (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

