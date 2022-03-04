EverCash Aims to Accelerate Decentralized Finance to New Heights

Dubai, UAE, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCash (ECASH), an inventive venture into the DeFi market that offers exceptional rewards and outstanding utilities while setting new benchmarks for DeFi projects on Binance Smart Chain, is going to take decentralized finance to the next level. EverCash was born in the fourth quarter of 2021, when the project's world-class team of industry specialists had a vision to avail the unrealized potential of crypto rewards and mix it with the most recent advancements in the cryptosphere.



EverCash (ECASH) is basically a hyper-deflationary token built on Binance Smart Chain with a unique and rewarding buy back and burn mechanism incorporated into the code.

EverCash is currently in the Phase 1 of its roadmap (pitch deck), and is expected to enter the Phase 2 in the coming days, which will eventually see the project grow to more heights by the mid of year 2022.

The project is expected to have its token presale on Pinksale on March 05, 2022 followed by the token launch after 24 hours of the presale. The presale is set to have a hard cap of 800 BNB, with a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000 $ECASH.





The Basis of the EverCash Ecosystem

EverCash aims to provide its holders with one of the highest possible rewards available in the market.

With a massive reward potential, EverCash offers 10% rewards in BUSD on all buys and sells. 10% of all the transactions are delivered in the form of BUSD to EverCash holders. 8% of which will go straight to the Buy Back and Burn wallet, 1% will be used to automatically add liquidity to the token so that it remains stable and everyone has a fair chance to sell anytime they, and 1% will be added to the marketing and development budget.

EverCash runs an anti-dump and pump mechanism. 8% buyback fee on each transaction will demotivate the buyers from dumping the token.

2 primary features of EverCash ecosystem that make it standout among its competitors are:

1. BUSD Reward Tracker

It's a dapp that will track the BUSD rewards. It will not only track BUSD rewards from EverCash, but also the users will be able to track BUSD rewards from other projects as well.

2. ECASH Wallet

The ECASH Web3 wallet is ideal for the modern DeFi investors. Because each wallet is non-custodial, no extensive KYC procedures or audits are required. ECASH wallet holders are always in control of their keys, thanks to the use of a 12-word seed phrase, and all assets can be completely reclaimed in the case of device loss.

3. Peer-to-Peer Marketplace

By allowing transactions between anyone, anytime, and everywhere, the Peer-to-Peer Marketplace intends to transform the way the world moves funds and adopts cryptocurrency. Once up and running, this one-of-a-kind and innovative technique of purchasing, trading, or even just holding your cryptocurrencies will allow even individuals without bank accounts to get access to the cryptocurrency ecosystem and regain control of their very own assets.

The EverCash Vision:

With further planned partnerships and marketing projects already in the pipeline, EverCash is expected to launch ECASH token on PCS after a presale, develop and launch ECASH Wallet apps for both iOS and Android, and apply for CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko in the coming future. The ECASH token is expected to have 10,000+ holders after it has completed Phase 4 of the roadmap.

A functional utility is also anticipated to be added to the Everash ecosystem after some research and development has been done, which will help boost the trust and confidence of investors in EverCash and prove its ability to deliver on its commitments.

To stay informed about the latest developments in the EverCash ecosystem, visit EverCash’s official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

About EverCash:

EverCash is a revolutionary revamped project that intends to reward token holders and network users with a generous buy back and burn mechanism that guarantees the native token's price improves over time due to its hyper deflationary nature. With an exciting roadmap stretching throughout 2022 and beyond, EverCash is going to redefine the DeFi space.

