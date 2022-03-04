Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 4, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: d’Alançon, Louis
Position: Chairman of the Board
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 10857/4/4
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2022-03-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 500
Unit price: 6.10000
Volume: 45
Unit price: 6.10000
Volume: 51
Unit price: 6.10000
Volume: 204
Unit price: 6.10000
Volume: 339
Unit price: 6.10000
Volume: 161
Unit price: 6.10000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1 300
Volume weighted average price: 6.10000
For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media
About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.
Attachment