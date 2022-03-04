Global 2-Wheeler Aftermarket Report 2022-2025: Analysis by Tires, Brake Pads, Ignition Batteries, and Engine Oil

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 2-Wheeler Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 2-wheeler aftermarket is growing at a steady pace with demand for the vehicles as a mode of personal transportation and for leisure riding.
Aftermarket service providers have begun redefining their business models in order to bring products and customized services directly to the customer. This analysis considers tires, brake pads, ignition batteries, and engine oil, all of which are commonly replaced in vehicles of this type.
Aftermarket suppliers invest in connected services and product technology to keep pace with industry advances, sellers are likely to leverage eCommerce platforms, and on-demand maintenance service providers will gain traction; collaboration among these groups will expand revenue opportunities. Opportunities exist in both the do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me spaces.
Concerns about the environment will propel the development of sustainable products, with rising fuel prices and tailpipe emission standards forcing manufacturers to embrace advanced components and engine technology that will require specially formulated engine oil. The impact of electrification in the next few years, however, will be minimal.
Developing economies present many revenue opportunities because with poor road conditions commonly compressing component replacement times. Faster and more capable 2-wheelers also will reduce the replacement interval.
This project examines opportunities for market participants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and specific regions of Asia, considering the number of vehicles in operation, average vehicle age and miles traveled, ownership patterns, and the effect of eRetail in each region. It explores the top 10 industry trends, considers the business strategies of global market leaders, and examines growth opportunities through 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 2-Wheeler (2W) Aftermarket (AM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- 2020 in Numbers - Highlights
- 2020 Trend Highlights
3. Global 2-Wheeler Aftermarket
- 2W AM Scope of Analysis
- 2W AM Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Product Competitors
- 2W Historical Sales
- 2W Types and Brand Trends
- Average Annual Miles
- Global 2W VIO in Numbers
- Global Average 2W Age
- eRetailing Overview
4. Top 10 Industry Trends
- Trend 1 - Emerging Points of Sale (POS) and Retail Management
- Trend 2 - Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)
- Trend 3 - Emerging Opportunities in eMobility
- Trend 4 - Fulfillment Channels for On-demand Services
- Trend 5 - OEM and Supplier Collaboration
- Trend 6 - AM eTailing Penetration by 2025
- Trend 7 - IAM Service Business Models
- Trend 8 - On-demand and Doorstep Service by OEMs
- Trend 9 - Increasing Demand for Shared eMoped Fleets will Offer Consolidated Business Opportunity for Young IAMs
- Trend 10 - AM Collaborations
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - 2W AM
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Unit Sales Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Brake Pads
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tires
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Battery
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Engine Oil
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
11. Analysis of North American 2W Aftermarket Industry
- Regional Analysis
- AM Dashboard
- VIO and Ownership Patterns
- VIO Model Mix
- AM Outlook - Brake Pads
- AM Outlook - Tires
- AM Outlook - Batteries
- AM Outlook - Engine Oil
- AM Distribution Channels
- Opportunity Analysis
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
13. Analysis of Latin America 2W Aftermarket Industry
- Regional Analysis
- AM Dashboard
- VIO and Ownership Patterns
- VIO Model Mix
- AM Outlook - Brake Pads
- AM Outlook - Tires
- AM Outlook - Batteries
- AM Outlook - Engine Oil
- AM Distribution Channels
- Opportunity Analysis
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
15. Analysis of European 2W Aftermarket Industry
- Regional Analysis
- AM Dashboard
- VIO and Ownership Patterns
- VIO Model Mix
- AM Outlook - Brake Pads
- AM Outlook - Tires
- AM Outlook - Batteries
- AM Outlook - Engine Oil
- AM Distribution Channels
- Opportunity Analysis
16. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ASEAN
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
17. Analysis of ASEAN 2W Aftermarket Industry
- Regional Analysis
- AM Dashboard
- VIO and Ownership Patterns
- VIO Model Mix
- AM Outlook - Brake Pads
- AM Outlook - Tires
- AM Outlook - Batteries
- AM Outlook - Engine Oil
- AM Distribution Channels
- Opportunity Analysis
18. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
19. Analysis of APAC 2W Aftermarket Industry
- Regional Analysis
- AM Dashboard
- VIO and Ownership Patterns
- VIO Model Mix
- AM Outlook - Brake Pads
- AM Outlook - Tires
- AM Outlook - Batteries
- AM Outlook - Engine Oil
- AM Distribution Channels
- Opportunity Analysis
20. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South Asia
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
21. Analysis of South Asian 2W Aftermarket Industry
- Regional Analysis
- AM Dashboard
- VIO and Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- AM Outlook - Brake Pads
- AM Outlook - Tires
- AM Outlook - Batteries
- AM Outlook - 2W Engine Oil
- AM Distribution Channels
- Opportunity Analysis
22. e2W Aftermarket Industry
- AM Ecosystem and Smart e2Ws
- e2W AM Opportunity - eRetail Platforms, Accessories, and Modification
- e2W AM Opportunity - Mobile App-based Maintenance and Service
- The e2W Technology Landscape for AM Integration
- Challenges in the Evolution of an e2W AM
23. Company Profiles
- Castrol Company Overview
- Castrol Business Strategy
- Michelin Company Overview
- Michelin Business Strategy
- Brembo Company Overview
- Brembo Business Strategy
- Exide Company Overview
- Exide Business Strategy
24. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing 2W Parc and Increasing Average Age
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digitization and IoT Services
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift to e2Ws
25. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Brembo
- Castrol
- Exide
- Michelin
