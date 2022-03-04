Global 2-Wheeler Aftermarket Report 2022-2025: Analysis by Tires, Brake Pads, Ignition Batteries, and Engine Oil

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 2-Wheeler Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 2-wheeler aftermarket is growing at a steady pace with demand for the vehicles as a mode of personal transportation and for leisure riding.

Aftermarket service providers have begun redefining their business models in order to bring products and customized services directly to the customer. This analysis considers tires, brake pads, ignition batteries, and engine oil, all of which are commonly replaced in vehicles of this type.



Aftermarket suppliers invest in connected services and product technology to keep pace with industry advances, sellers are likely to leverage eCommerce platforms, and on-demand maintenance service providers will gain traction; collaboration among these groups will expand revenue opportunities. Opportunities exist in both the do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me spaces.



Concerns about the environment will propel the development of sustainable products, with rising fuel prices and tailpipe emission standards forcing manufacturers to embrace advanced components and engine technology that will require specially formulated engine oil. The impact of electrification in the next few years, however, will be minimal.



Developing economies present many revenue opportunities because with poor road conditions commonly compressing component replacement times. Faster and more capable 2-wheelers also will reduce the replacement interval.



This project examines opportunities for market participants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and specific regions of Asia, considering the number of vehicles in operation, average vehicle age and miles traveled, ownership patterns, and the effect of eRetail in each region. It explores the top 10 industry trends, considers the business strategies of global market leaders, and examines growth opportunities through 2025.



