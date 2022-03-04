Global Digital Smart Borders Market Report 2021-2022 & 2030 - Defining Future Growth Strategies for Different Ports of Entry

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Smart Borders Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study period is 2020-2030 with forecasts offered for 2021-2030

This study intends to provide insights about digital smart borders and their benefit for different ports of entry (land, air and sea) as well as the key technologies, trends, programs, and threats for global security leaders, businesses, and governments. It illustrates how markets and business models are evolving and discusses potential growth opportunities for OEMs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the travel industry hard, with a total collapse of international travel. In 2020 and 2021, airline passenger numbers decreased by 60%, causing massive job and cumulative revenue losses of about $498 billion. The last 2 years have demonstrated that the world will likely continue to grapple with some form of the COVID-19 virus for at least the next couple of years. Since the new Omicron variant is already raising concerns globally about travel, the travel sector must prepare to stay ahead of the curve.



The pandemic has had an equal impact on all 3 types of ports of entry: land ports, airports, and seaports. It has forced ports of entry operators to rethink their business continuity strategies and seek additional revenue streams to mitigate the risks of similar unexpected events in the future. As such, the focus on cargo and non-aeronautical revenues is gradually increasing, while technology investment has taken the front seat to address the need for contactless and safe travel.



A touchless passenger journey is critical to guarantee passengers' safety and well-being. By implementing touchless automated technologies, passengers can comfortably speed through airport processes, from check-in to boarding, without having to interact with other people.

As the travel industry is directly dependent on passenger confidence, port-of-entry operators will prioritize the provision of a self-service, contactless passenger experience and ensure compliance with safety regulations to reduce COIVD-19 infection risk among passengers and employees.



Key questions are answered for each region:



What are the main projects in the region?

Who are the suppliers for those projects?

What are the main regulations?

What are the main observations and findings that will lay the foundation for future growth opportunities?

Key Issues Addressed:

What are smart borders and how do they affect different ports of entry, such as air, land, and sea?

What are the main global programs driving the smart borders market?

What technologies impact the smart borders?

How do touchless biometrics and ID management affect smart borders?

What are some of the main global contracts awarded for smart borders?

How does smart border development vary by region?

What are the competitors across the system integrator (SI), technology vendor, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) domains?

What are the current growth opportunities for companies in smart borders?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Smart Borders Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Digital Smart Borders Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

What are Digital Smart Borders?

Transformation from Traditional to Smart Borders

Building Blocks of Smart Borders for Seamless Passenger Journeys

Building Blocks of Automated Smart Borders

Impact Analysis - Building Blocks of Automated Smart Borders

Trends Impacting Digital Smart Borders at Ports of Entry

Digital Smart Borders - Market Segmentation

Challenges of Implementing Smart Border Solutions

Digital Smart Borders - Regional Segmentation

Growth Drivers for Digital Smart Borders

Growth Restraints for Digital Smart Borders

Key Competitors in Digital Smart Borders

Trends Impacting the Digital Transformation of Airports

Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Criteria

Revenue Forecast - Digital Smart Borders

Revenue Forecast By Vertical - Digital Smart Borders

Revenue Forecast By Region - Digital Smart Borders

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

The Next Wave of Competition

Other Industry Applications

Market Analysis: Europe

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Key Regulations Around Smart Borders in Europe

EES Explained

Timeline for Schengen EU-EES

EU and Schengen Countries Under EES

Schengen EES - Data Flowchart

Smart Border Equipment in Europe

Systems in the United Kingdom

3. Market Analysis: North America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Key Regulations Around Smart Borders, North America

Smart Border Equipment in North America

4. Market Analysis: Latin America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Smart Border Equipment in Latin America

5. Market Analysis: Africa

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Smart Border Equipment in Africa

6. Market Analysis: The Middle East

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Smart Border Equipment in the Middle East

7. Market Analysis: Central Asia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Central Asia

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Smart Border Equipment in Central Asia

Market Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast By Vertical

Main Findings

Smart Border Equipment in APAC

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Seamless Passenger Journey

Growth Opportunity 2 - Decentralized and Transparent User Control Via Blockchain-based Digital Id Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Total Airport Management for Optimal Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cybersecurity for Improved Operational Resilience

9. Next Steps

