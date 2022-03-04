Election of employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S

An election of employee representatives and their alternates to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S has been held.
The following employee representatives were elected to Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board with effect immediately after Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 March 2022:
|Company representatives:
|Alternates (not personal):
|Johnny Christensen (re-elected)
|Henriette Hoffmann (newly elected)
|Michael C. Mariegaard (newly elected)
|Group representative:
|Alternates (not personal):
|Marianne Lillevang (re-elected)
|1. Line Skov Fuglkjær (newly elected)
|2. Jan Dahlgaard (newly elected)
