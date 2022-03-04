SFLMaven Finalizes Decentraland Real Estate Acquisition to Establish the Company’s Virtual Vintage Jewelry Metaverse Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the acquisition of a real estate plot in Decentraland. The purchase was finalized this week.

The Company’s plot will be used to found SFLMaven’s metaverse store, which will operate as the first native dealer of high-end vintage digital jewelry NFT items for avatar use in the metaverse.

“We believe many people will eventually become economic agents both in the physical world and in the metaverse, and most will be invested in their identity in both places,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “NFTs impose constraints on the proliferation of digital goods, which allows for value to emerge through scarcity. That means a heavy 14k yellow gold 44ct VS diamond cluster Cuban link chain necklace that we sell in the real world for $14,000 will also have enormous value in digital form for avatars to show off in Decentraland. We have now established our location, and we will soon take our metaverse store live and start dealing one-of-a-kind vintage treasures. We understand this transition and the opportunity it represents, and we believe SFLMaven is positioned to emerge as the leader in this bourgeoning space.”

Many major Wall Street houses, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan, have recently released research notes predicting the eventual mainstream adoption of metaverse participation across industries and consumer cohorts resulting in a new multi-trillion-dollar facet of the economy, which supports the Company’s outlook.

Ladin added, “We have a great deal of conviction in the metaverse thesis, and we believe SFLMaven is now ahead of the curve in making this move, particularly in our industry and competitive landscape. It’s a bit like establishing an e-commerce footprint in 2003 – which we did, ahead of the crowd. We have booked nearly $150 million in jewelry sales since that time. And now we are ready for the next pivotal transition.”

Aside from its value as a base of operations in the metaverse, management also notes that its plot in Decentraland represents an asset that the Company believes will likely appreciate in value over time given that the metaverse concept is still in the early-adopter stage.

“We are thrilled with our location,” concluded Ladin. “The plot is located very close to a major road and one of the major Decentraland plazas. We are immediately adjacent to a very large plot that has already been acquired. If a major corporation ends up developing that plot over time, we could be in one of the most advantageous locations on the map.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

