In Vitro Diagnostics Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.3% during 2021–2028, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing clinical acceptance of next-generation molecular diagnostics for infectious disease treatment and in the development of cancer therapies have propelled revenue generation in the in vitro diagnostics market. Enormous advancements have been made particularly in next-generation sequencing (NGS), opening new frontiers in disease biology. The analysts at TMR thus project vast growth possibilities, projecting the global valuation to reach US$ 115.43 Bn by 2028.



In vitro diagnostic testing tools have considerably expanded the horizon of clinical decision-making. Numerous such tools have found application in diagnosing and monitoring of a wide spectrum of diseases. Sales in the in vitro diagnostics market are growing on the back of the need for early-stage and cost-effective therapeutic interventions, notably in infectious and communicable diseases.

Request Brochure of In Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1395

IVD tests have played an indispensable role in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The in vitro diagnostics market has thus received a massive impetus in sales in the past few months, observe the analysts at TMR. This is evident in the widespread commercialization of SARS-CoV-tests based on IVD.

Key Findings of In Vitro Diagnostics Market Study

Growing Morbidity & Mortality of Tumors Spur Demand: Molecular diagnostics play an indispensable role in identifying tumor aberration, thus attracting attention of the healthcare industry as crucial for reducing the morbidity and mortality of cancer. Of note, in vitro diagnostic tools are growing in promise in diagnosis and prognosis of treatments for colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal stroma tumor, and late-stage melanoma. A case in point has been widespread use of IVD for cervical cancer screening programs.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on In Vitro Diagnostics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1395

Growing Adoption of Point-of-care (POC) Services in Therapeutics Bolstering Growth: Point-of-care services are gaining popularity for new treatment regimens. These are gaining traction for infectious diseases. The high prevalence of this is expected to underpin massive revenues. The infectious diseases segment held the major share of the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2020. The rapidly growing demand for point-of-care services in emerging economies is catalyzing the revenue growth, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the in vitro diagnostics market.



Point-of-care services are gaining popularity for new treatment regimens. These are gaining traction for infectious diseases. The high prevalence of this is expected to underpin massive revenues. The infectious diseases segment held the major share of the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2020. The rapidly growing demand for point-of-care services in emerging economies is catalyzing the revenue growth, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the in vitro diagnostics market. Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing Tests Expand Oncology: Next generation sequencing (NGS) is gaining preference over individual molecular tests in oncology. It allows clinicians to test several genes of cancer simultaneously. Thus, R&D in vitro diagnostics tools are expected to pave the way for more effective treatment regimens for cancer, thus generating enormous lucrative opportunities, notes the TMR study on the in vitro diagnostics market.



Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1395

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Key Drivers

In addition to the vital role of IVD testing in routine patient management, the use of IVD tools for disease prognosis and in predicting treatment response has opened up vast lucrative avenue, assert the authors of the TMR study on the in vitro diagnostics market.





Expanding scope of precision medicine is bolstering the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market. Of note, growing R&D in precision medicine is increasingly shaped by advancements in IVD technology.



In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2020. By 2028-end, the valuation of the regional market is estimated to reach US$ 44.33 Bn. The U.S. has been a highly lucrative market, mainly on account of vast adoption of IVD tools particularly widespread adoption of next generation sequencing in clinical practice.

The Asia Pacific vitro diagnostics market is projected to witness vast profitable opportunities during the forecast period (2021–2028). The growth is fueled by rising use of IVD testing in managing communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1395

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the vitro diagnostics market are Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Diasorin, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Segmentation



In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology Type

Point-of-Care

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring

Hematology

Clinical Microbiology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Others



In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application

Drug Testing

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Home Care

Others



In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Plasma Feed Market: The global plasma feed market was valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Plasma feed can be defined as feed products, which involve animal-derived plasma proteins and plasma as feed ingredients. Plasma, as an animal feed ingredient, is easily digestible and offers high quality protein.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: The global laparoscopy devices market was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. Laparoscopy, also called minimally invasive surgery, involves using keyhole surgical techniques or small incision. Instruments used for such surgeries are also unique and less invasive, and called laparoscopy devices.

Surgical Drapes Market: The global surgical drapes market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030. Sterile surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces, and to maintain the sterility of environmental surfaces, equipment, and patient’s surroundings. Nonwoven and woven materials are used in the manufacture of surgical drapes.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/in-vitro-diagnostic-tests.htm