Notification of transactions by a board member

| Source: Konsolidator A/S Konsolidator A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement no 5-2022

Søborg, March 4, 2022

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

Søren Elmann Ingerslev, Chairman of the Board of Konsolidator A/S has through his holding company sold shares in Konsolidator A/S. The reason for the sale of shares has been to pay the tax on the unrealized profit (market-to-market/lagerbeskatning) as the Konsolidator share price increased from DKK 12.3 per share to DKK 32.0 per share in 2020.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: 

Name:Ingerslev ApS
Position:Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionSale of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.02.2022
Number of shares14,506
Share price11.73
Aggregated price170,091.05


Name:Ingerslev ApS
Position:Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionSale of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade01.03.2022
Number of shares40,516
Share price10.3762
Aggregated price420.401,95


Name:Ingerslev ApS
Position:Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionSale of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade02.03.2022
Number of shares31,867
Share price9.00
Aggregated price286,803.00


Name:Ingerslev ApS
Position:Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionSale of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade03.03.2022
Number of shares21,111
Share price9,00
Aggregated price189,999.00

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Company announcement no 5-2022