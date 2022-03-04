Notification of transactions by a board member

Company Announcement no 5-2022

Søborg, March 4, 2022

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S



Søren Elmann Ingerslev, Chairman of the Board of Konsolidator A/S has through his holding company sold shares in Konsolidator A/S. The reason for the sale of shares has been to pay the tax on the unrealized profit (market-to-market/lagerbeskatning) as the Konsolidator share price increased from DKK 12.3 per share to DKK 32.0 per share in 2020.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name: Ingerslev ApS Position: Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Sale of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.02.2022 Number of shares 14,506 Share price 11.73 Aggregated price 170,091.05





Name: Ingerslev ApS Position: Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Sale of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 01.03.2022 Number of shares 40,516 Share price 10.3762 Aggregated price 420.401,95





Name: Ingerslev ApS Position: Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Sale of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 02.03.2022 Number of shares 31,867 Share price 9.00 Aggregated price 286,803.00





Name: Ingerslev ApS Position: Ingerslev ApS is indirectly controlled by Søren Ingerslev, Chairman of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Sale of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 03.03.2022 Number of shares 21,111 Share price 9,00 Aggregated price 189,999.00

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





