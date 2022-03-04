English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 March 2022, 16.00 EET

Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 4,000 of the company's own shares to key employees earned based on the restriction period 2020‒2021 of the Restricted Share Plan.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 407,358 of its own shares.

Contact information: