F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 March 2022, 16.00 EET
Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares
F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 4,000 of the company's own shares to key employees earned based on the restriction period 2020‒2021 of the Restricted Share Plan.
Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 407,358 of its own shares.
Contact information:
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@f-secure.com