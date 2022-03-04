Apartments Near Me Expands Affordable Housing Options in Memphis, TN, With Approximately $7 Million in Renovations in the Whitehaven Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartments Near Me is unveiling its newest affordable housing option, The Summit Park Apartment Complex, which offers various spacious floor-plan options in the beautiful city of Memphis, Tennessee.

Apartments Near Me is a leader in the affordable housing industry which contains a portfolio of numerous other affordable housing options such as Winbranch Complex, Thompson Court Flats, Thompson Heights Apartments & Cottonwood Apartments all located in Memphis. The new affordable living community is located in the Whitehaven area, only minutes away from the Memphis International Airport and Interstate 240/55. Furthermore, it provides easy access to nearby shopping and numerous food options and is only 15 to 20 minutes from anywhere in the city. The Apartments Near Me team headed into Summit Park Apartment Complex on Feb. 22, 2022, to begin the multi-million dollar renovations to this newly acquired affordable housing community.

The Summit Park Apartment Complex will showcase appealing design quality like walk-in closets, large bedrooms, patios and balconies. This affordable living community will feature single-story floor plans which include up to four bedrooms and two baths and range in footage from approximately 700 to 1,400 square feet. Floor plans vary depending on the size of the apartment which gives renters the ability to find the best housing accommodations for their family size. This community is open for everyone but caters to low-income and second-chance renters to provide the best affordable housing options Memphis has to offer.

As an affiliate of the Apartments Near Me brand, Summit Park Apartment Complex will operate under high standards to provide renters with a top-of-the-line affordable living experience. Summit Park Apartment Complex expands its tenant living experience through numerous amenities such as two playgrounds, a pool and laundry facilities, as well as a staff that puts the tenant first. This prime location comes with numerous schooling options for children ranging from infant to teen. As with other Apartments Near Me brand communities, this one is enclosed and on-site security is provided to help maintain a peaceful living experience. In addition, as a member of the Apartments Near Me brand, the Summit Park Apartment Complex is actively participating in community initiatives that help to provide different resources to affordable housing renters.

Summit Park Apartments is located at 1770 Piping Rock Drive, Memphis, TN 38116 and can be contacted via telephone, Facebook or directly through the ApartmentsNearMe.biz website. The team looks forward to serving the community and providing current and future residents a top-of-the-line rental experience. Although renovations are underway, the Summit Park Apartment Complex office is open and taking applications.

