BigPanda Recognizes AHEAD, Sirius Computer Solutions and Blackrock 3 as Stand-out Partners of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc. , the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced the 2021 winners of its first annual Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s honors were awarded to BigPanda partners AHEAD, Sirius Computer Solutions (recently acquired by CDW), and Blackrock 3 Partners.



BigPanda’s Partner of the Year annual awards program recognizes the top-performing organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, customer service, and bringing AIOps to the masses. Winners were named in three categories — Power Panda, Emergent Partner and Amplify Partner. Award recipients are selected based on their efforts with BigPanda in growing the AIOps market, and each will receive $1000 to donate to the non-profit organization of their choice.

“With nine out of ten organizations saying they’re either investing in AIOps or will do so soon, we made the decision in 2020 to invest in our channel in order to address this demand,” said Matt Peloso, Vice President of Global Sales at BigPanda. “Our channel strategy is focused on engaging with partners who want to lead the way in AIOps and incident management, and this award program recognizes those organizations. This year’s honorees emerged as standouts for being innovative and strategic partners who anticipate the needs of their customers.”

2021 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Power Panda Award

This award is given to the channel partner that consistently drives the most joint revenue and demonstrates excellence in customer service. AHEAD, a leading provider of platforms for digital business, was named Power Panda in 2021 for driving innovation with a strong bench of AIOps professionals and a deep roster of customers.

“There’s a growing need for enterprises to adopt AI and automation to maintain critical digital services, which drives our relationship with BigPanda,” said Jamison Nack, head of strategic partnerships at AHEAD. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our partnership and appreciate the friendships we developed with Pandas that we’ve worked with over the past couple of years. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to even more shared success in 2022.”

Emergent Partner Award

This award is given to the channel partner that demonstrates significant potential in customer growth and helps them build practices around AIOps. Sirius Computer Solutions, a leading provider of secure, mission-critical technology-based solutions, was named Emergent Partner in 2021 for building a solid partner foundation that’s poised for future growth.

Amplify Partner Award

This award is given to the channel partner who demonstrates excellence in marketing and community development. Blackrock 3 Partners, an online incident management academy, was named Amplify Partner in 2021. Two years ago, Blackrock 3 Partners partnered with BigPanda to develop the Incident Commander Award Program to acknowledge peers for their above-and-beyond IT incident response.

“I am proud of the work we do with BigPanda to recognize, educate and elevate Incident Commanders,” said Rob Schnepp, founding partner of Blackrock 3 and a longtime fire department Chief Officer and Incident Commander in the San Francisco Bay Area. “Together, we are giving a voice to a thriving IT Ops community and putting a spotlight on the people doing hard work to keep digital services running better.”

To learn more about BigPanda’s partner ecosystem, visit www.bigpanda.io/partners .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transform IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com