eyeson Releases 'Stream-in-Stream' Video Conferencing for Developers

GRAZ, Austria, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eyeson "stream-in-stream" technology allows developers to integrate nearly every media stream into a WebRTC live video conference. This allows covering use cases like watch parties, town hall meetings and educational streams, situation rooms for fast response units, insurance inspections, and all combinations where one or more live videos or videos on demand are injected into a video meeting.

Live demo available for "stream-in-stream interactive video conferencing"

In this demo, eyeson shows publicly available livestreams - TV, IP-cameras and Videos - based on HLS/Dash in a live video conference. First, start an eyeson video meeting and paste the guest link on the demo page - the rest is self-explaining. Now any public livestream can be added to the video meeting, including IP-cams, actioncams or other streams using HLS or MPEG-DASH.

Simple API to integrate media streams into video meetings

The eyeson API enables seamless integration of live video into digital workflows with full customization options and managed servers. Most importantly, eyeson's enhanced MCU technology ("Single Stream Technology") allows users to configure different layouts based on use-case-specific needs. Through its dynamic layouts and its live-streaming capabilities, eyeson lets developers add participants, commentators and game streams or broadcasts - all in one meeting interface.

Unique user interface synchronizing any media and conference members

As the US Chamber of Commerce describes: "eyeson lets you build your own user interface for your video conferencing platform. One of their unique features is the ability to layer your conference in real time, combining live video with photos, presentations, animation, data and additional video elements. You can synchronize these elements directly into your call as well as integrate livestreaming, recording, screen sharing and meeting history".

eyeson enhances watch parties and sports events with multiple streams

With an easy and quick implementation, users can choose their livestream, connect it with their own video stream and also invite co-moderators. In the case of sports events, live data like rankings and scores can easily be added to the broadcast with a few clicks. Moderators only need to paste the RTMP or RTMPS URL and the Stream Key into the Livestream Dialog window in an ongoing eyeson meeting (under "More options"). This allows streaming on several platforms that provide livestream features, such as YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Restream, etc.

For town hall meetings, team building activities or workshops, developers can include data and real-time camera streams in minutes. Teams can now analyze financial news or stock markets live in video meetings and make informed decisions.

eyeson is a technology leader in cloud-based video communication. eyeson provides an API video service to easily integrate live video, including live media, data and participants into any kind of use-case based on its unique patented single stream technology. To secure customers' performance, eyeson offers the service to manage cloud capacity, scalable video coding performance and data management. eyeson provides browser-based video integrations on all desktop and mobile devices.

