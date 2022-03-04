Point Blank Enterprises completes Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) System Requirements Review, opens Detroit Office and selects Cummins Inc.’s Advanced Combat Engine (ACE)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 50 years Point Blank Enterprises has provided threat protection solutions and performed Design Engineering, Program Management and Systems Integrator roles in support of the U.S. warfighter.



Point Blank Enterprises (PBE) and partner Keshik Mobile Power Systems (Keshik) recently completed the US ARMY’s OMFV System Requirements Review (SRR) and Maintainability Concept Review (MCR), both of which are critical OMFV Phase 2 milestones.

To continue to build our combined capabilities, PBE and Keshik have opened a Detroit area office for our Land Systems engineering and program management team. “We continue to invest in our capabilities to fully realize our OMFV design concept. Having facilities and staff in close proximity to our government customer and key suppliers is just a small part of the overall capabilities we have assembled for the OMFV program,” said Mark Edwards, Point Blank’s Executive Vice President.

Additionally, PBE and Keshik are proud to announce the selection of the Cummins Advanced Combat Engine (ACE) for our OMFV offering. “The Cummins ACE is a critical enabling technology for the OMFV version of our Liberty vehicle platform. The Cummins ACE is extremely versatile with superior power density and thermal efficiency making it an ideal choice for combat vehicle applications,” said Keshik CEO James Blackburn.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related products and services. Through its key brands Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com