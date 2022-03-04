As Employees Continue to Work From Everywhere, Jamf Announces New Bring-Your-Own Device Offering to Help Organizations Secure Personally-Owned Devices While Preserving User Privacy

MINNEAPOLIS, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is rolling out a new offering to help organizations manage and secure personally-owned devices that employees bring to work, while upholding employee’s personal privacy. Jamf’s new bring-your-own-device (BYOD) offering is available now.

“The modern work world has changed dramatically in that employees are working from anywhere and everywhere. At the same time, employees are relying on personal devices they feel comfortable on to access company resources,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Because of this, organizations are now revisiting BYOD and looking to strike the right balance between organizational security needs and end-user privacy.”

Apple recently announced Service Discovery, a feature that drives account-driven user enrollment, which is a workflow that streamlines the way end users enroll their personally-owned devices while also separating user data from corporate data. This is done by associating a personal Apple ID with personal data and a Managed Apple ID with corporate data and also allows for limited management of devices using a set of configurations that associate management with the user, not the entire device. This workflow has many benefits, including:

because there is no organizational URL needed to enroll, meaning less potential for a phishing attack. “Just right” IT management where IT admins can still manage and secure corporate data on the device by automatically deploying configurations for access to Wi-Fi, VPN, Email and other corporate services.

by separating personal data from corporate data to ensure preservation of the users' privacy, guaranteeing IT can only manage corporate information and not access personal apps or data. A streamlined enrollment where users are empowered to enroll their personal device into Jamf with a few simple clicks, through a workflow that is familiar to them - using the Settings app on their device.

“Workers don’t want to be over-managed, and IT departments don’t want security breaches. To meet in the middle, employers should find the sweet spot,” said Nick Amundsen, SVP, strategy at Jamf. “In addition to creating a robust BYOD policy, an MDM-enabled user enrollment service sets up both parties for success. By separating user data from work data, employees are encouraged to use their devices productively — without feeling as though their privacy is being invaded.”

Jamf’s new BYOD offering is available now for iPhone and iPad. Customers can access this offering through Jamf’s Business and Enterprise plans at no additional charge, or for $6 per device per year.

