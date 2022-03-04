Bloomberg gender-equality index includes Alliant Energy

MADISON, Wis., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) joins the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), for the fourth year in a row. Bloomberg’s GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: Female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.



“Our employees are critical to our success,” said Diane Cooke, VP of Human Resources at Alliant Energy. “We’re committed to building an environment in which our talent actions drive a positive and inclusive culture that creates greater equality, including gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and national origin. Enhancing diversity brings new ideas and fresh perspectives that advance our purpose-driven strategy of serving customers and building stronger communities.”

The 2022 GEI includes 418 companies and globally represents 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

“We are proud to recognize Alliant Energy and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

Alliant Energy submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Companies included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

More information about Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, is available on the Bloomberg website.

About Alliant Energy:

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.