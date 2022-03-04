Vineti Appoints Ann Klein as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, Inc., the provider of the leading digital platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Ann Klein as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and board member. Ms. Klein brings more than 25 years of healthcare technology product strategy, management, sales and marketing experience as Vineti extends its Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform and transitions into its next phase of growth. Ms. Klein succeeds Vineti Co-founder Amy DuRoss, who will continue to advise the company.



“Cell and gene therapies have come a tremendous way since Vineti was founded, and now is the time to scale the company’s PTM® platform to serve even more customers and patients around the world as these therapies become increasingly commercialized,” said Nina Kjellson, General Partner at Canaan and Vineti Board of Directors member. “Ann is an accomplished veteran in the healthcare technology industry, and we are confident in her expertise and abilities to scale Vineti as it grows. We would like to thank Amy for her significant contributions, commitment, and leadership to advance the leading digital platform for advanced therapies, which has demonstrated clear value to the biopharma industry and patients in need.”

Ms. Klein brings more than 25 years of healthcare technology product strategy, management, sales and marketing experience to Vineti. Before joining the company, Ann served as Chief Product Officer for Tact.ai, a leading CRM company focused on the life sciences industry. Before joining Tact.ai, she served as Chief Product Officer and Partner for ZS Associates and as Vice President and General Manager, Healthcare, for Vlocity (now Salesforce Industries). Previously, Ann offered corporate and product strategy consulting services to healthcare and other software companies. Earlier in her career, Ann held positions of increasing responsibility in the healthcare technology industry, including as Senior Vice President of Product Management for Risk Management Solutions, General Manager of Insurance and Healthcare at Siebel Systems (acquired by Oracle), and Senior Manager of healthcare strategy at Accenture. She began her career with a key internship at Merck. Ann received her MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and her BA, magna cum laude from Princeton University. She also currently serves as an advisory board member for Capsico Health.

“With more than 20 global biopharmaceutical customers and more than 5,000 patient-specific advanced cell and gene therapy products managed by the PTM® platform, Vineti is poised to lead the future in advanced therapy supply chain management,” said Ms. Klein. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the talented employees at Vineti to advance the company’s next phase of strategic growth.”

About Vineti

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. The World Economic Forum has honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams based in the Washington, D.C. area and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

