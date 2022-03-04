SVN® Expands Presence in Tennessee With the Addition of SVN | Accel Commercial Real Estate

Boston, MA, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Accel Commercial Real Estate headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Led by Managing Director Jana Truman, SVN | Accel CRE consists of nine experienced brokers, each with specialties, as well as a dedicated operations team. SVN | Accel is known for their strong multifamily and land/development services, buyer/seller advisory for all asset types including hospitality and investment, and landlord/tenant representation for office, retail, and industrial assets.

“Aligning with SVN amplifies our national coverage while allowing our firm to maintain local accountability,” says Truman. “With SVN’s culture of cooperation, cutting edge tech tools and systems for success, we anticipate tripling in size and revenue within the next two years, as well as adding a commercial property management platform.”

SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Accel CRE has long been an impactful leader in the Brentwood area and is a strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing the SVN presence in Brentwood and beyond.”

About SVN | Accel Commercial Real Estate

SVN | Accel Commercial Real Estate provides integrated real estate and business brokerage services for clients in virtually any market worldwide. No matter the property type or service need, our commercial specialists are committed to your needs. Combining business expertise and unsurpassed market intelligence, SVN | Accel brokers are well-equipped to determine, exceed, and accelerate your business goals. We help our clients create, grow and maintain generational wealth.

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

