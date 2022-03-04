Retail Business Services Donates $13,000 in Honor of Employee Appreciation Day 

QUINCY, Mass., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of its 2,500 associates, Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that it will donate $13,000 – a tribute to its 13 departments – to Junior Achievement, the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.



“Every day, I’m proud of the hard work, dedication and determination of each of our associates,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “What our teams have accomplished in recent years in an industry tremendously impacted by the pandemic is truly remarkable. As each of our team members delivers for our partners every day, they do it with care for one another and the communities we serve. In their honor, we are proud to help empower the next generation of the workforce through this donation.”

The donations, part of Retail Business Services’ RBS Cares community engagement program, will be allocated to Junior Achievement chapters throughout the company’s footprint, including:

JA Central Carolinas (Salisbury, N.C.)

JA Northern New England (Quincy/Boston, Mass.)

JA Maine (Scarborough, Maine)

JA Chicago (Chicago)

JA Greater South Carolina (Greenville, S.C.)

JA Central Maryland (Randallstown, Md.)

JA Western Pennsylvania (Carlisle, Pa.)



“We are thrilled to be top of mind for Retail Business Services as they give in honor of their employees,” said Dorothy Gorman, President & CEO, JA Central Carolinas. “The gift helps Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas create educational opportunities for students in places Retail Business Services’ associates care about. It’s a meaningful way to invest in the community and a great beginning for our partnership.”

About Retail Business Services

​Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Christy Phillips-Brown

704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters

704-310-3884