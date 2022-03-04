Fabletics Celebrates Store Openings and Announces 2022 Expansion Plan

Brand targeting to open 30 new locations in 2022



Grand Re-Opening events to be hosted across the country Saturday, March 5th

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announced it plans to open 30 new store locations in 2022, underscoring its commitment to omnichannel retail. Celebrating retail for the first time in-person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand will host a series of belated Grand Re-Opening events on Saturday, March 5 at the 21 Fabletics locations that opened since early 2020.

The new locations planned for 2022 will bring Fabletics’s global brick-and-mortar presence to more than 100 storefronts by the end of the year. Since opening its first physical location in 2015, the brand has attracted in-store shoppers by providing a seamless experience from online to offline. Fabletics’s growing global footprint offers shopping experiences that are complementary to its digital presence for its members while providing the brand with valuable insights into consumer behavior.

“Fabletics has proven that shoppers want the flexibility of both in-store and online shopping,” commented Adam Goldenberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Fabletics. “Despite the challenges we faced during COVID-19, we see a rebound on the horizon for retail and are doubling down on expansion efforts in response. We’ve chosen new locations based on growing demand from our members in these areas and can’t wait to bring the brand closer to our customers’ homes.”

The first 18 new locations slated to open include: Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler, AZ; Santa Anita, Arcadia, CA; Village at Corte Madera, Corte Madera, CA; Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA; Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks, CA; Valencia Town Center, Valencia, CA; Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA; Oxmoor Center, Louisville, KY; Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, MO; Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh, NC; Village Point, Omaha, NE; ABQ Uptown, Albuquerque, NM; Kenwood Towne Center, Cincinnati, OH; Crocker Park, Westlake, OH; Classen Curve, Oklahoma City, OK; Saddle Creek, Germantown, TN; Fashion Place, Murray, UT; and Mayfair Wauwatosa, WI. Additional markets and grand opening dates for each location will be announced at a later date.

Fabletics opened 21 new locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the brand from properly marking the occasion. With restrictions lifted in these areas, Fabletics will toast each store with festive events during store hours featuring fitness demos, special promotions and music from local DJs. Shoppers visiting these locations can unlock 40% off everything in-store, all day. The first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive free women’s or men’s shorts.

“The commitment of our associates and loyalty of our customers across the stores we opened during the past two years deserves to be celebrated,” said Ron Harries, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail, Fabletics. “Our associates are excited to bring members and new customers back in stores and show off the latest and greatest from Fabletics. We believe the future of retail is more exciting than ever and look forward to showing shoppers why.”

The 21 stores that opened during 2020-2021 and will be celebrated over the weekend include: The Summit Birmingham, Birmingham, AL; Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale, AZ; Brea Mall, Brea, CA; Irvine Spectrum Center, Irvine, CA; Westfarms Mall, West Hartford, CT; Westfield Valley Fair, Santa Clara, CA; Dadeland Mall, Miami, FL; Perimeter Mall, Atlanta, GA; Town Center Crossing, Leawood, KS; Montgomery Mall, Bethesda, MD; Twelve Oaks Mall, Novi, MI; Somerset Collection, Troy, MI; Mall of America, Bloomington, MN; Streets at Southpoint, Durham, NC; American Dream, East Rutherford, NJ; Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH; Pinecrest, Orange Village, OH; South Hills Village, Bethel Park, PA; Ross Park Mall, Pittsburg, PA; Southlake Town Square, Southlake, TX and Market Street Woodlands, The Woodlands, TX.

Fabletics is a leader in technology-driven retail, delivering a true omnichannel experience, bridging the gap between online and in-store. All new locations will be equipped with the brand’s proprietary OmniShop technology, which seamlessly links online and offline activity for members and associates, creating a unique and frictionless shopping environment. The technology enables sales associates to deliver a personalized touch informed by member preferences, all at their fingertips through custom handheld POS systems.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/755801a3-2d4e-4012-adf6-527f6149c69b