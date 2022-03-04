Advanced Blockchain AG Lists in the Scale Segment of German Stock Exchange

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Web3 and Blockchain pioneer, Advanced Blockchain AG, opens up to a broader investor audience as it lists on Scale segment of the German stock exchange in Frankfurt.



Deutsche Börse AG / M. Joppen.

Advanced Blockchain AG was established in October 2017 and has since grown to become a leading blockchain and Web3 incubator for innovative DeFi solutions. After five years of consistent growth, Advanced Blockchain AG is now moving to the "Scale" growth segment of Deutsche Börse AG.

Since its listing on the primary market, Börse Düsseldorf on 17.12.2018, Advanced Blockchain Group has expanded rapidly and now employs over 160 people across 6 continents.

In 2021, Advanced Blockchain AG made a significant number of investments and incubated multiple impactful projects. Taking into account the latest investments and incubations in 2022, the Advanced Blockchains portfolio grew over 25 blockchain protocols and Web3 infrastructure projects, mostly early-stage. Advanced Blockchain AG and its subsidiaries are expected to advance the vision of Web3 and help its acceleration.

Advanced Blockchain is a robust value-adding investor that provides hands-on support in technology, marketing, and general operations for blockchain and Web3 focussed entities. By working with top-tier technology firms in the blockchain sector, Advanced Blockchain AG has developed the requisite internal technological competence that allows it to provide tailored support and incubation for projects from the idea to a successful market launch stage.

"Through an investment in Advanced Blockchain AG, our shareholders have the opportunity to benefit from our unique early-stage deal flow, which is otherwise only available to an exclusive group of investors with the corresponding industry expertise. For example, in 2017 we were able to secure an early-stage investment in Polkadot, which reached a value in the tens of millions and funded further early-stage investments within the Polkadot ecosystem." says board member and CIO of Advanced Blockchain AG, Simon Telian

With its expertise in diverse blockchain ecosystems and global networks, Advanced Blockchain is one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the industry. The business is diversified across Web3 and Blockchain projects at all different phases and different revenue streams. As such, the company is already profitable and is able to continuously generate further profits.

"The Scale listing allows greater visibility to institutional investors, and thus further expands our market base, transparency, and liquidity in the stock," says Michael Geike, member of the board and CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG.

Advanced Blockchain's upgraded listing to the Scale segment has far-reaching implications which will provide shareholders with even more transparency. These include consolidated annual and bi-annual reports, support from a Deutsche Börse Capital Market Partner, and ongoing share research.

In line with the rapid operational development of the company, public relations and shareholder communications will focus on the success of Advanced Blockchain's businesses in the future.

For more information on Advanced Blockchain AG, as well as our holdings and incubations, please visit our website at https://www.advancedblockchain.com. Also, our PR and IR team will support you at any time if you have any questions.

More about Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 160 developers worldwide, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/ .

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlockchainAG?s=20&t=NZil9tjhNA621Ey-U_ukPg

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockchainag/

Media Сontact

Brand: Advanced Blockchain

E-mail: vivian@advancedblockchain.com

Website: https://www.advancedblockchain.com

SOURCE: Advanced Blockchain