Salomon Brothers Alumni Rally for Historic Encore

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salomon Encore is thrilled to welcome three top Wall Street banking pros to its advisory board. All three are alumni of Salomon Brothers who each spent decades at the legendary firm.

They join just days after Bloomberg News reported on the new Salomon Encore's brand launch (see Bloomberg News ). This rebranding initiative reflects the firm's desire to focus on the future while honoring and building upon Salomon Brothers' venerable past as one of the world's most established investment banking houses.

The firm made the change to "Encore" as a way to identify as the "modern Salomon Brothers". Encore is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as a "reappearance demanded by an audience (which may include customers or clients) and as a second achievement - especially one that surpasses the first."

These three join nearly a dozen other senior executives on the advisory board, all alumni of Salomon Brothers. The following people joined today:

Chris Simpson has led human resources for investment banking at three major Wall Street firms: Salomon Brothers, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Terry Connelly was chief-of-staff at Salomon Brothers investment backing and later headed the investment bank at Cowen & Company. He started his career as an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore. He received a JD from New York University.

Tom Ostrander was head of the Industrial Group at Salomon Brothers and then at Citigroup Global Markets. He previously worked for Kidder Peabody and subsequently, Bank of America and GCA Savvian. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from the University of Michigan.

Salomon Encore has struck a chord with alumni of Salomon Brothers with an outpouring of support ever since it announced the re-emergence of Salomon Brothers at the beginning of 2022. There are an estimated 7,000 alumni of Salomon Brothers and over 500 have joined the Salomon community on Linkedin.

About Salomon Encore

Salomon Encore is the modern Salomon Brothers. It is a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm recently launched an initiative to help New York companies recover from the pandemic. For more information, see www.SalomonEncore.com

# # #

For More Information Contact:

Danielle Gross

media@salomonencore.com

Related Images











Image 1: Salomon Encore Logo





Logo of Salomon Encore, the modern Salomon Brothers









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment