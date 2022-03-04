Seneca receives $4.8 million in facilities and equipment funding from Ontario government

Toronto, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixteen infrastructure and technology initiatives across Seneca’s campuses are benefiting from Ontario government funding through the College Equipment Renewal Fund (CERF) and Facilities Renewal Program (FRP).

Seneca received $4.8 million in 2021-22 for deferred maintenance and building repairs and to equip the learning spaces that will prepare students for their careers. This includes a new lab for creative advertising and marketing students called The Agency.

“This funding from the Ontario government will help Seneca invest in our academic spaces as we welcome more students back on campus,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “It will also provide students access to the technology and equipment they need to reach their academic and professional goals.”

Funding from CERF and FRP will be committed to projects at the King, Markham, Newnham and Seneca@York campuses, including opticianry and broadcast studio equipment, technology for academic work stations, laptops for students to loan and various building renovations.

“Ontario’s postsecondary institutions offer world class education, which is critical to the future of the province, and our economy,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities and MPP for Simcoe North. “Our government’s investments to build Ontario will help colleges and universities renew and modernize their facilities and buy vital training equipment so they can continue to deliver high-quality education to students – anytime and anywhere.”

These funds are part of the Ontario government’s three-year $583 million commitment to help colleges and universities provide a modern, sustainable and safe learning environment virtually and on campus. It builds on $5.6 million in CERF and FRP funding Seneca received from the province in 2020-21.

“This support will ensure students at Seneca have access to modern instructional equipment to meet business and industry standards, increase student access to micro-credentials and enhance the overall student experience,” said Vincent Ke, MPP, Don Valley North who made the announcement at Newnham Campus. “By investing in postsecondary infrastructure, we are not only supporting our local economy, but ensuring students get the skills needed for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

